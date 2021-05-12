Police chase lands Iowa man in jail

WAHOO – A Carter Lake, Iowa man will spend the next few years in prison after leading police on a chase through Saunders County in a stolen vehicle.

On May 3, Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin sentenced Lloyd Torske to five to six years in jail for theft by receiving stolen property and two years for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, along with one year for carrying a concealed weapon. All sentences are to run at the same time.

Torske was arrested on Jan 18, 2021 near Yutan at 11:37 p.m. Earlier that night he had been observed in Wahoo by Officer Sean Vilmont in a white Dodge pickup that matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case.

While following the pickup, Vilmont discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. He initiated a traffic stop. Torske sped off from the location and Vilmont pursued on Highway 92 eastbound.

A Yutan police officer attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips near Yutan but Torske swerved into a field to avoid the strips and returned to the roadway.

Near County Roads 5 and F, Torske drove into another field and attempted to jump out of the vehicle. Multiple law enforcement units arrived at the location and Torske surrendered.