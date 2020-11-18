Players earn Capitol Conference honors on diamond

ASHLAND – Sixteen softball players earned postseason honors in the Capitol Conference.

Senior Kiara Libal and junior Kaelyn Fischer and Raymond Central junior Rachel Potter were all named to the first team after solid campaigns on the diamond

Libal will graduate in May after starting all four seasons at shortstop for the Jays.

She hit .387, scored 35 runs and struck out just one time all season. Her play at short was solid all season. She committed just five errors in 130 chances.

“Kiara is a talented and extremely smart player who understands how to play the shortstop position,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Amber Dutcher.

Fischer, a junior transfer from Gretna, led the Bluejays with a .500 batting average. She also hit five home runs and drove in 33 runs while cleaning up for AGHS in 2020.

“She was extremely productive at the plate and was solid at first base for us,” Dutcher added.

Potter was a steadying force all season for the Mustangs who went from five wins in 2019 to 12 victories in 2020.

She hit .416, scored 30 runs, hit four home runs and drove in 22 runs.