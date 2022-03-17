Pioneer three ends season for Wahoo in first round

LINCOLN – In a game where nobody led by more than five points the entire way, the top seeded Wahoo boys basketball team fell on a last second three from eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun, 54-52, in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 8.

A big reason the game went down to the wire was the defensive pressure the Pioneers put on the Warriors, which forced them into an uncharacteristic 14 turnovers.

“We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we needed to tonight, but again give Fort Calhoun credit for that because they played excellent defense,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said after the game. “That’s one thing we have done throughout the year and that is taking care of the ball and we didn’t take care of it like we needed to today.”

To start the game off, Wahoo went up 4-1 with buckets underneath by Garrett Grandgenett and Marcus Glock. Fort Calhoun fought back and made it a one-point game at 9-8 when Benji Nelson came off the bench and hit a shot in the lane to put the Warriors up 11-8.

With time running out in the first, the Pioneers weren’t done scoring yet and got a three from Zane Schwarz to tie the game up at 11 apiece. Four more points on a free throw and another three gave the Pioneers a slight edge at 15-11 heading to the second.

Wahoo went right to work in the second eight minutes of the first half outscoring Fort Calhoun 7-3 to start the quarter. The points came off an old fashioned three-point play by Glock, a jumper by Glock and then Myles Simon hit a shot in the lane to tie the game at 18 apiece.

With a 22-20 deficit with under a minute to go in the first half, Owen Hancock created the spark the Warriors needed with a three that put them up 23-22 at halftime.

Wahoo kept the momentum moving in their direction in the first few minutes of the third quarter with a three from Hancock and a jumper from Myles Simon that put them ahead by four. Another three from Hancock kept the lead at four points at 31-27.

Eventually, the Pioneers were able to tie the game at 37-37, but that all changed when Myles Simons knocked down a basket that put the Warriors in front 39-37 going to the fourth quarter.

It didn’t take long for Fort Calhoun to tie the game at 41 apiece in the final frame. Nelson did his best to keep the pressure on the Pioneers with another three that pushed Wahoo’s lead back up to three points.

After that bucket, the Warriors went on a scoring drought and allowed Fort Calhoun to take a 49-44 lead with an 8-0 scoring run.

When everything seemed lost for Wahoo, Glock and Hancock breathed hope back into the Warrior faithful with some big shots. Glock hit a three and two big free throws and Hancock nailed another three to erase the deficit and give Wahoo a 51-50 lead.

All the Warriors needed was one last stop which it looked like they were going to get when the Pioneers were off the mark with their first shot attempt. In the end, Fort Calhoun secured the board and get the ball in the corner for a three from Austin Welchert for the win.

“Those two both hit a big shot for us and that’s what we needed and what we expected out of them,” Scheef said. “Not securing that rebound before they kicked it out is going to haunt us for the next year.”

Wahoo was led by Hancock who scored 17 points and nine rebounds. Glock had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Myles Simon finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Garrett Grandgenett had six points, Nelson finished with five points and Kamron Kasischke had two points.

Wahoo ends the year with a record of 23-3 overall and returns all their starters except Myles Simon. The other two seniors on this year’s team were Isaiah Simon and Andrew Waido.

“Myles Simon and our two other seniors have been great kids and great leaders,” Scheef said. “Myles is a huge part of what we do and we are going to miss him. Right now it’s just disappointing that this group didn’t get it done today.”