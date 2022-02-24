Pin twins take home gold at first state meet

OMAHA – The state of Nebraska was put on full alert that girls can in fact wrestle when the first-ever NSAA State Girls Wrestling Championship was held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 18 and 19. Probably the biggest story that came out of the tournament is that Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson of Yutan are no joke and lived up to the hype as they claimed the first girls state titles at the 107 and 120 pound weight classes as freshmen.

“That was definitely their goal from the start,” Yutan Head Coach Jason Arlt said. “They train year round and go to tournaments around the Midwest to find great competition. It feels great to have their goals met and they both worked so hard. For as good as they are they both ask a lot of questions and they are always trying to improve from match to match. They are never satisfied with where they are they just want to keep getting better.”

Aubrie Pehrson capped off an undefeated season at 107 pounds with three pins. She defeated Michaela Bivainis of Amherst, Lacy Lemburg of Lakeview and Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water with pins in 2:58, 1:12 and then 1:11.

“I am really proud of myself,” Aubrie Pehrson said “I knew what I had to do and I just tried my best. I am really happy with the outcome.”

A few hours later, towards the end of the tournament, Aubrie’s twin sister Alexis joined her on top of the podium as the champion at 120 pounds.

Her title bout against Madisen Petersen of Crofton was much more of a battle. Alexis Pehrson jumped out early in the match to a big lead but saw it chipped away in the third period by Petersen. In the end, she was able to hold off the comeback and pick up a 6-3 decision victory.

“I just thought of how hard I had worked in my training and kept telling myself I can’t give this up,” Alexis Pehrson said. “It was really hard at the end and I was tired out.”

Alexis Pehrson reached the first place match by defeating Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer with a pin in 3:18 and Jamelah Taylor of Papillion-La Vista in 0:45 by pin as well.

Both girls stated that winning these titles together made the moment even more memorable. It’s a moment that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It’s amazing and we both worked so hard for this,” Alexis Pehrson said. “I have grown up wrestling her my whole life, so it’s special.”

When reflecting back on the tournament the girls were happy that they won, but are happier with the strides the state has made with the sport. They applaud all the girls who competed, no matter if they won or lost.

“I am really proud of all the girls who came down and competed this weekend,” Aubrie Pehrson said. “I am just proud of everyone who put their heart on the mat and tried their best.”

As crazy as it may seem, with only two wrestlers the Yutan girls wrestling team got fifth place with 54 points. That was only 12.5 points behind runner-up Norfolk who scored 66.5 points.