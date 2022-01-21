Pierce leads the way in impressive win over Nebraska Lutheran

BRAINARD- It was nothing short of an amazing offensive performance for the East Butler boys basketball team in a 65-63 win against a 7-3 Nebraska Lutheran squad on Jan. 11. The Tigers were consistent for most of the night scoring the ball and got a huge 38 points from their leader Alex Pierce.
“By far our best performance of the year offensively,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “Turned the ball over more times than I would like, but we were efficient. We didn’t settle for shots. We had a lot of contributions in a variety of ways. What more can you say about Alex’s performance, just outstanding.”
In the first quarter, the Tigers dropped in 17 points and were ahead 17-12. They followed that up with 21 points in the second, which helped them build a 38-30 lead at the intermission.
East Butler fell off a little in the third with only three points. Despite struggling offensively, the Tigers were still up 42-40 at the end of three.
It was a dogfight to the finish line in the fourth quarter. Both East Butler and Lutheran went back and forth scoring. Each team finished with 23 points and a total of 46 points in a high-scoring final frame.
On top of the 38 points he scored, Pierce also pulled down 13 rebounds, had five assists, and recorded three steals. Finishing with nine points and four steals was Ryan Sullivan, Caden Stara and Noah Paseka each had six points, Carson Borgman ended up with four points, and Logan Buresh scored two points.
The winning continued for the Tigers into their contest against Dorchester on Jan. 13. They were able to take down the Longhorns on the road 49-24.
“Good overall performance by the team,” Jahde said. “We were smart with the ball, took good shots, and played great defense. Great to see us put in back-to-back great performances.”
The game started with East Butler taking a 13-5 lead after one-quarter of play. They extended their advantage to 25-13 at halftime.
With a sizeable lead, the Tigers continued to take care of business in the second half. They outscored Dorchester 14-6 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth quarter.
Pierce was once again the leader for East Butler with 20 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals. Scoring nine points apiece were Sullivan and Paseka, Borgman finished with five, Buresh had four, and Stara ended up with two points.
After earning two wins in a row, the Tigers did not have their best game to close the week out in a 66-28 loss to a quality Heartland Lutheran squad on Jan. 14 at home.
East Butler allowed the Huskies to shoot 49% from the field in the game. Heartland also had 63 points in the first three quarters, which was nearly impossible for the Tigers to overcome.
Despite losing the game, East Butler was able to outscore the Huskies 9-3 in the fourth quarter.
As of the deadline for the paper on Jan. 17, there were no stats submitted for the East Butler vs Heartland Lutheran game to the Wahoo Newspaper.
The Tigers played at Giltner on Jan. 18. They have a home game at 7:30 p.m. against Meridian on Jan. 20.