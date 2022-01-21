Pierce leads the way in impressive win over Nebraska Lutheran

BRAINARD- It was nothing short of an amazing offensive performance for the East Butler boys basketball team in a 65-63 win against a 7-3 Nebraska Lutheran squad on Jan. 11. The Tigers were consistent for most of the night scoring the ball and got a huge 38 points from their leader Alex Pierce.

“By far our best performance of the year offensively,” East Butler Head Coach Greg Jahde said. “Turned the ball over more times than I would like, but we were efficient. We didn’t settle for shots. We had a lot of contributions in a variety of ways. What more can you say about Alex’s performance, just outstanding.”

In the first quarter, the Tigers dropped in 17 points and were ahead 17-12. They followed that up with 21 points in the second, which helped them build a 38-30 lead at the intermission.

East Butler fell off a little in the third with only three points. Despite struggling offensively, the Tigers were still up 42-40 at the end of three.

It was a dogfight to the finish line in the fourth quarter. Both East Butler and Lutheran went back and forth scoring. Each team finished with 23 points and a total of 46 points in a high-scoring final frame.