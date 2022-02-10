Pickworth hits buzzer beater to knock off Indians

MEAD- It took a last second shot, but the Class D-1 No. 10 Mead boys basketball team was able to pick up a win in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament when they defeated Weeping Water at home 50-48 on Feb. 3. This game was a consolation bracket game of the tournament.

Early on, Mead was able to build a sizeable lead at 13-3 after one and 23-17 edge at halftime. The game got tight later on when the Raiders couldn’t stop the Indians offense in the third and fourth.

With the game tied at 48 with little time left, Mead called a timeout to draw up a play. They got the ball to one of their better playmakers on the court in Tyler Pickworth who nailed a jumper at the buzzer.

Luke Carritt did a little bit of everything in the win with 23 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Scoring 14 points was Pickworth, Branden Koranda and AJ Carritt had five points, and Frankie Hebenstreit finished with three points.

In the fifth and sixth place game of the tournament on Feb. 5 at Weeping Water, the Raiders were matched up with Palmyra who had already beat them once earlier in the season. Similar to their first matchup, it was the Panthers who pulled out the victory 67-50.