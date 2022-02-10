Pickworth hits buzzer beater to knock off Indians

MEAD- It took a last second shot, but the Class D-1 No. 10 Mead boys basketball team was able to pick up a win in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament when they defeated Weeping Water at home 50-48 on Feb. 3. This game was a consolation bracket game of the tournament.
Early on, Mead was able to build a sizeable lead at 13-3 after one and 23-17 edge at halftime. The game got tight later on when the Raiders couldn’t stop the Indians offense in the third and fourth.
With the game tied at 48 with little time left, Mead called a timeout to draw up a play. They got the ball to one of their better playmakers on the court in Tyler Pickworth who nailed a jumper at the buzzer.
Luke Carritt did a little bit of everything in the win with 23 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Scoring 14 points was Pickworth, Branden Koranda and AJ Carritt had five points, and Frankie Hebenstreit finished with three points.
In the fifth and sixth place game of the tournament on Feb. 5 at Weeping Water, the Raiders were matched up with Palmyra who had already beat them once earlier in the season. Similar to their first matchup, it was the Panthers who pulled out the victory 67-50.
Mead was right in the game in the first half. A 12 point first quarter and an 18 point second put the Raiders up 30-29 at the break.
The determining factor of the game was the first four minutes of the third where Palmyra’s offense couldn’t be stopped and Mead couldn’t score. It ended up being a 16-4 scoring run for the Panthers in the third and the Raiders never recovered in a 17 point defeat.
Pickworth and Hebenstreit were both in double figures with 15 and 14 points. Coming through with nine points was Luke Carritt, Koranda had eight, and AJ Carritt finished with four points.
The ECNC Tournament got started with a home game for Mead on Jan. 31. Offensive struggles in the first half resulted in the Raiders losing to Johnson County Central 43-37.
“We played well defensively against a team with a significant size advantage,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “Because of injuries, though, we are still trying to find ourselves offensively, but that should come along over the next few games if we continue to keep ourselves in games with good defense.”
With the game tied at two to start, Pickworth was able to knock down a corner three. This helped put the Raiders ahead 5-2.
That lead wouldn’t last with the Thunderbirds going on a 10-2 scoring run to end the first to take a 12-7 lead.
Mead struggled mightily to score in the second quarter with only four points. This resulted in them falling behind to JCC 23-11 at halftime.
Pickworth had another three in the third that cut the Raiders deficit to nine points. Heading to the final quarter of action, Mead had trimmed the Thunderbirds lead down to 32-25.
The Raiders dropped in 12 points in the final frame. It was enough to outscore JCC who had 11 points in the quarter, but not enough to pull out the victory.
Leading Mead with 23 points in the loss was Pickworth. Hebenstreit scored eight points and had four rebounds, AJ Carritt finished with four points and two rebounds, and Luke Carritt had two points and three assists.
Mead plays Elmwood-Murdock at home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. They take on Omaha Christian Academy on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.