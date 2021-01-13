Pickworth 3-pointer ignites Raider frenzy

Mead jumped out to a 8-2 lead in the first quarter, before the Chieftains were able to close the gap to 14-9 after eight minutes.

The Raiders were able to maintain the lead throughout the first half, and took a 29-21 lead into halftime.

Yutan chipped away into the lead in the third quarter and the Raider lead was 39-37 going into the final eight minutes.

The game was in the balance throughout the entire fourth quarter and the Raiders found themselves behind 52-50 with 40 seconds remaining in the game.

The Chieftains made a FT and pushed the lead to 53-50.

The Raiders closed the gap to 53-52 with 21 seconds left after Bayley LaCroix scored on a pick-and-roll with Couch.

After a foul and two missed FT’s by the Chieftains, the Raiders pushed the ball up the floor and it ended up in the hands of Hunter Pickworth. He pulled up and

sank a 3-pointer from the right corner and Mead went up by two points.

The Chieftains got two opportunities to tie the game, but one was denied by Carritt and the other, a 12-footer off an inbounds play bounced off the rim.