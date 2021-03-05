Pharmacies still being added to list of vaccination sites

With more vaccination sites and more doses, the health department is making great strides in providing the vaccine to persons age 65-plus, according to Uhing.

“At the current rate, we expect to complete first-dose vaccinations in the 65-plus population who are interested in receiving the vaccine within three weeks,” Uhing added.

Uhing said Three Rivers Public Health Department continues to vaccinate individuals 65 and older as well as those working in the critical infrastructures outlined in Phase 1B, aligning with the state vaccine phasing and calendar estimations. She also reminded people that the vaccine phasing and timeline remains fluid.

“We ask for your continued patience as we work through our 65-plus wait list in collaboration with our healthcare partners,” she said.

The health department also reported that the death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in the area. A man in his 80s from Saunders County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Dodge County recently died. The total number of deaths in Dodge County is 70. There have also been 18 deaths in Saunders County and 23 in Washington County for a total of 111 deaths in the health district.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.