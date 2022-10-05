Phaisan powers Vikings with Conference Runner-Up finish

The Waverly Girls Golf Team is showing the promise they have at the right time with a fourth-place finish at the Eastern Midland Conference Invite at Pacific Springs Course in Omaha on Sept. 27. For the tournament, the Vikings ended up with a score of 372 and were led by a second-place finish from junior Tia Phaisan who shot a 73.

“Tia has really worked on course management and improving on every shot,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “She was in a really good place mentally yesterday as she competed. She had a couple of shots early she pulled left and we talked about that and she self-corrected and made the adjustments. I am excited for the players to compete Monday at Table Creek for Districts! They stand a chance to compete with the best teams in the district!”

Phaisan’s spectacular day started with her carding a 38 on the front nine. This included getting to the pin in two shots on hole five and three shots on the second hole.

It got even better for Phaisan on the back nine where she lowered her front nine score by three strokes with a 35. She ended up getting to the hole in three shots on four out of the nine holes.

Also shooting under 100 was Mackenzie Cordes with a 97 in 19th place. She ended up with a front nine score of 50 but lowered it down to a 47 on the back nine.

Carding an even 100 for the day was Sophie Bingham in 22nd place. Out of the gate, she had a 54 on the first nine holes. Bingham bettered her score by six strokes on the back nine shooting a 46.

The final two finishers for the Vikings at the meet were Mya Dubas and Emerson Hall. Dubas carded a 102 and Hall ended up shooting an 18-hole score of 106.

Winning the meet was Elkhorn North with a low score of 331. They also had the top golfer on the day in Julia Karmazin who shot a 69 for the Wolves.

This week the Vikings took part in the B-1 District Meet at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City on Oct. 3. The top three schools from the district will qualify for the Class B State Tournament in Gering.