Phaisan earns medal at home invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls golf teams hosted the Waverly Girls Golf Invite on Aug. 31 at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln. Earning the only medal at the tournament was Tia Phaisan for Waverly with a 13th place finish with a score of 97.

Winning the team title in the ten-team tournament was Elkhorn North who shot a 341. Finishing in third place with a score of 400 were the Vikings, followed by the Blue Jays in sixth place shooting a 422.

“The Waverly girls played well today placing third shooting a 400,” Waverly Coach Michael Cobelens said. “That is a season best team score, and several players are showing strong improvement.”

Both Mya Dubas and Mallory Retzlaff finished just outside earning a medal. Dubas carded a 100 to get 17th place and Retzlaff shot a 101 to get 18th place.

Finishing in 20th place was Sophie Bingham. She shot a 55 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine for a score of 102.

Rounding out the Vikings score was Mackenzie Cordes in 42nd place. She shot a 59 on the first nine holes and a 63 on the final nine for a total of 122.