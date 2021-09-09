Phaisan earns medal at home invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly girls golf teams hosted the Waverly Girls Golf Invite on Aug. 31 at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln. Earning the only medal at the tournament was Tia Phaisan for Waverly with a 13th place finish with a score of 97.
Winning the team title in the ten-team tournament was Elkhorn North who shot a 341. Finishing in third place with a score of 400 were the Vikings, followed by the Blue Jays in sixth place shooting a 422.
“The Waverly girls played well today placing third shooting a 400,” Waverly Coach Michael Cobelens said. “That is a season best team score, and several players are showing strong improvement.”
Both Mya Dubas and Mallory Retzlaff finished just outside earning a medal. Dubas carded a 100 to get 17th place and Retzlaff shot a 101 to get 18th place.
Finishing in 20th place was Sophie Bingham. She shot a 55 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine for a score of 102.
Rounding out the Vikings score was Mackenzie Cordes in 42nd place. She shot a 59 on the first nine holes and a 63 on the final nine for a total of 122.
On top of the varsity team that competed for Waverly, they also had their Junior Varsity compete. The Vikings JV finished in eighth place overall and shot a 454 for the day.
Leading them was Ella Lange who shot a 108 and finished 28th. Taking 34th place and carding a 113 was Abbie Carter.
Three strokes back of Carter was Sehren Carlson who carded a 116, followed by Sophia Johnson who shot a 117. Emma Smith was the final golfer registered into the teams scoring shooting a 125.
Later in the week, Waverly competed in the York Invite. Just like their home meet, they finished in third place, this time shooting a 410.
The Vikings had three girls finish inside the top 15. They were Phaisan, Bingham, and Dubas.
Phaisan was the top placer for Waverly getting seventh and shooting a 98. Taking 10th place was Bingham shooting a 102, and Dubas carding a 104.
“Great progress is being made by this golf team as the season progresses,” Cobelens said. “I am very excited to see how the team and individuals play in September.”
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.