MYRTLE BEACH, SC- A year ago, Will Peterson a senior at Yutan High School came about as close as he could to winning the National Tournament for powerlifting as he fell by less than 10 kilos. This year he left nothing to chance as he picked up the National Title in the heavyweight class at the 2023 High School Nationals for powerlifting in Myrtle Beach, SC.

“It was definitely very good being able to win the title this year,” Peterson said. “Last year I lost by the slimmest possible margin. So just coming back this year and being better at every possible category, it definitely meant a lot.”

In 2022, Peterson lifted a total of 652.5 kilos or 1,438.52 pounds. After a year of hard work, he increased that total count in 2023 to 687.5 kilos which averages out to 1,515.68 pounds.

Will got his total number by deadlifting 589.74 pounds, squatting 573.20 pounds and benching 352.74 pounds. His mark in the squat was a new personal record for him.

When asked what made him so much stronger this year, Peterson chalked it up to his experience. Having been on the National stage before he knew what it took in the gym to get first place.

“I think experience has definitely helped out a lot,” Peterson said. “Especially at the National level meets, it’s not the strongest person who always wins, but who knows how to play the game the best. On meet day, there is a lot of math that goes into it and I got to thank my coach for doing that for me, that way I can focus on lifting.”

Another strategy that Peterson used this go around was not lifting as intense as he normally would going into Nationals. After the State Competition, which he won for the second year in a row, he never lifted at full strength until he got to SC.

“We didn’t push too hard going into Nationals,” Peterson said. “After state, we didn’t go above 90% in anything just so that I could maintain as much strength as possible heading into the competition.”

Tagging along with Will to the National Tournament to cheer him on was his younger brother Max Peterson. In his own right, Max is becoming a solid powerlifter and took third in the Nebraska State Competition in 2023.

According to Will, it’s been really cool to mentor him in the sport and see him grow so much in powerlifting over the past year.

“He first really started working with me and my crew at Omaha Barbell around this time last year,” Peterson said. “If you would have told me not even a year later, he would place third in a very strong and deep weight class, I wouldn’t have ruled it out, but I wouldn’t have thought it would be very likely. He has worked very hard and to be able to do that in our last athletic competition together representing Yutan was awesome.”

Next up for Will is Concordia University in Seward where he will be joining the weightlifting team next fall.

It’s a new program made up of a lot of underclassmen. Despite this, Peterson is excited to bring his experience to the team and he hopes to help them keep improving as a whole.

“I am definitely looking forward to it,” Peterson said. “I think I am going to have a lot of success with them and I think will go pretty far as a team. It’s a very young program, but they definitely have some people who know what they are doing. Coming into the program with the success I’ve had, hopefully, it helps to get some more people interested and wanting to join.”