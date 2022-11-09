 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peterson, Custer elected to seats on Ceresco village board

CERESCO -- Sophia Custer of Ceresco will maintain her seat on the Ceresco Board of Trustees, and Scott Peterson will fill the seat left by Brian Ubben, after unofficial midterm results were reported by the Saunders County election commissioner early Wednesday morning. 

Five candidates appeared on the ballot: Incumbent Sophia J. Custer, Kelsey N. White, Lisa Johnson, Ray Polak and Scott Peterson. The two with the most votes would be elected to the board. Peterson led the voting with 225 votes, and Custer received the second most votes, with 189. Johnson received 84 votes, Polak received 67 votes and White received 62 votes. 

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has verified the official results. 

