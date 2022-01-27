Pehrsons having winning touch at Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK- Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson continue to dazzle on the wrestling mat as a freshman for the Yutan girls wrestling team. Their success didn’t stop at the Battle Creek Invite, where both girls took first place and only lost one match between the two of them.

Pushing her record up to 36-0 at 107 pounds was Aubrie Pehrson. She pinned Jasmine Morales of Grand Island and Hasley Salgado of Schuyler in 2:12 and 0:36. In the championship match, Aubrie Pehrson won a 16-0 tech fall against Lacy Lemburg of Columbus Lakeview.

Alexis Pehrson finished with a 2-1 record at 120 pounds in the tournament. She defeated Callie Arniold of Pierce by pin in 0:48 and then won a 15-0 tech fall over Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer. In her last match, Alexis Pehrson was pinned in 3:53 by Madisen Petersen of Crofton.

The Pehrson twins also competed at the Weeping Water Invite on Jan. 22. There they helped the Chieftains get tenth place overall with 56 points.

Finishing with a 3-0 mark is what Aubrie Pehrson accomplished on the day. She pinned Alexis Eason of Bellevue East in 0:40, Bettie Chamber of Palmyra in 4:33, and Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in 0:36.

Winning all her matches by pin as well was Alexis Pehrson. She knocked off Kaitlyn Jeffrey of Platteview in 1:38, Kelsey Moore of Papillion-La Vista in a 1:14, and Selena McCrery of Bennington in 0:53.