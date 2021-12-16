Pehrson’s take home first place from Monday Night Conflict

COUNCIL BLUFS, IA- The Yutan Girls Wrestling Team had a great showing at the CBAL Monday Night Conflict on Dec. 6 at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA. Both Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson were able to win their respective weight classes at the tournament.
At the Girls Girls, 44 Division Aubrie Pehrson went 2-0.
Her first win in the semifinals was against Hannah Davis of Abraham Lincoln in a back and forth battle. In the end, she was able to hold on and win a 2-0 decision.
In the championship bout, it was a much easier match for Aubrie Pehrson. She was able to pin Ava McNeal of Lewis Central in a 1:25.
Alexis Pehrson at the Girls Girls 45 weight division won with a pin over Nicole Bond of Red Oak in 4:39. She then picked up a 13-4 major decision against Carina Birkel of Atlantic –CAM.
On Saturday, Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson backed up their performance from Iowa with another solid showing at the Battle at the Point Tournament at West Point-Beemer. Both girls went undefeated and won the 114 and 120-pound weight classes.
At 114, Aubrie Pehrson started by pinning Shantelle Mikkelson of Madison in 0:32. Later on, she pinned Claudia Vazquez of Grand Island in a 1:23 and Jesmy Trujillo of Omaha Burke in 0:03 to reach the title bout.
It took her 2:29 to pin Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in that finals match.
The first-round draw for Alexis Pehrson was Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer. It only took her 0:44 to pin her in that opening round.
Next up she pinned Dakota Reiman of Weeping Water in 0:48 and followed that up by pinning Kim Gonzalez of Grand Island in a 1:27 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she defeated Callie Arniold of Pierce by pin in 3:50 and then Madisen Petersen of Crofton with a pin in 3:26 in the first-place match.
This week the Yutan Girls Wrestling competed at Sargent Bluff, IA on Dec. 13. Later in the week, they will be at Fairbury on Dec. 16, the Wahoo Invite on Dec. 17, and at the Platteview Girls Wrestling Invite on Dec. 18.