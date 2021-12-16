Pehrson’s take home first place from Monday Night Conflict

COUNCIL BLUFS, IA- The Yutan Girls Wrestling Team had a great showing at the CBAL Monday Night Conflict on Dec. 6 at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA. Both Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson were able to win their respective weight classes at the tournament.

At the Girls Girls, 44 Division Aubrie Pehrson went 2-0.

Her first win in the semifinals was against Hannah Davis of Abraham Lincoln in a back and forth battle. In the end, she was able to hold on and win a 2-0 decision.

In the championship bout, it was a much easier match for Aubrie Pehrson. She was able to pin Ava McNeal of Lewis Central in a 1:25.

Alexis Pehrson at the Girls Girls 45 weight division won with a pin over Nicole Bond of Red Oak in 4:39. She then picked up a 13-4 major decision against Carina Birkel of Atlantic –CAM.

On Saturday, Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson backed up their performance from Iowa with another solid showing at the Battle at the Point Tournament at West Point-Beemer. Both girls went undefeated and won the 114 and 120-pound weight classes.