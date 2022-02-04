Pehrson’s finish regular season with first place at Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS- To say that this regular season has been dominant for Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson of Yutan High School would be an understatement. The two freshmen added another chapter to their success by taking home first place at the Cedar Bluffs Invite and getting sixth as a team with 36 points.

At 107 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson pushed her record to 44-0. She started off by pinning Emily Hull of Scribner Snyder in 0:54, Tyonna Brown of Omaha North in 0:31, and Arya Erickson of Stanton in 0:32.

In the final, Aubrie Pehrson had to work a little harder, but she still came out with a 4-0 decision over Hannah Davis of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Alexis Pehrson won all her matches by pin at 120 pounds. She defeated Chloe Larsen of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Nevaeh Hascall of Millard West, and Elise Curtis of Bellevue East in 1:28, 1:37, and 1:07.

This week Alexis and Aubrie Pehrson will be competing for a spot at state at the A-1 District Tournament at Nebraska City on Feb. 4. The top three individuals at each weight class move on to the state meet at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 18 and 19.