Pehrson’s continue to take home the hardware

YUTAN- The Yutan girls wrestling team had another busy week, with not one or two competitions, but three. Despite this, Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson continued to dominate winning in Sergeant Bluff, IA, Wahoo, and Platteview.

At 114 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson took on Hope Heilman of Sioux City West in her first match at the Sergeant Bluff Tournament. She was able to pin her in a 1:56.

Next up was a match with Ava McNeal of Lewis Central. The match neared the four-minute mark when she pinned her in 3:57.

In her last match, Aubrie Pehrson was not able to pin Alison Wheeler of Blair. Instead, she picked up a tech fall at 18-3 to finish the day 3-0.

For Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds, she opened up with a pin of Lila Walding of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 2:39. That was followed up by a pin of Makenna Maguire of Logan-Magnolia in 1:20 and then a tech fall at 17-2 against Brooklyn Cziria of Blair.

From their meet on Monday, Yutan traveled to the Wahoo Girls Wrestling Invite on Dec. 17. The Pehrson twins were able to capture the gold at the 114 and 120 pound weight classes.