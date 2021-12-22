Pehrson’s continue to take home the hardware

YUTAN- The Yutan girls wrestling team had another busy week, with not one or two competitions, but three. Despite this, Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson continued to dominate winning in Sergeant Bluff, IA, Wahoo, and Platteview.
At 114 pounds, Aubrie Pehrson took on Hope Heilman of Sioux City West in her first match at the Sergeant Bluff Tournament. She was able to pin her in a 1:56.
Next up was a match with Ava McNeal of Lewis Central. The match neared the four-minute mark when she pinned her in 3:57.
In her last match, Aubrie Pehrson was not able to pin Alison Wheeler of Blair. Instead, she picked up a tech fall at 18-3 to finish the day 3-0.
For Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds, she opened up with a pin of Lila Walding of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 2:39. That was followed up by a pin of Makenna Maguire of Logan-Magnolia in 1:20 and then a tech fall at 17-2 against Brooklyn Cziria of Blair.
From their meet on Monday, Yutan traveled to the Wahoo Girls Wrestling Invite on Dec. 17. The Pehrson twins were able to capture the gold at the 114 and 120 pound weight classes.
Aubrie Pehrson defeated Koral Carrillo-Paniagau of South Sioux City in 3:11 with a pin in the quarterfinals at 113 and then knocked off Rebecca Perez of South Sioux City by pin in 1:06. This put her in the final against Zoey Barber of Plattsmouth who she defeated with a 5-2 decision.
The first two opponents for Alexis Pehrson at 120 pounds didn’t even get to the minute mark in the match. She pinned Grace Darling of Wahoo in 0:52 seconds and Buemuna Ku of Omaha Benson in 0:54.
It was Alexis Pehrson against Chelsey Robinson of Omaha North for the title. She did exactly what she had done two times previously, pinning Robinson a 1:03 into the match.
At the Platteview Invite on Dec. 18, the girls completed the trifecta by winning their third tournament of the week.
Just like the previous day, Aubrie Pehrson pinned her first opponent Koral Carrillo-Paniagau of South Sioux City in a 1:05. She then pinned Marisa Dennis of Papillion La-Vista in 1:13, defeated Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in a 1:29, and then pinned Brisa Figueroa of West Point-Beemer in a 1:49.
Alexis Pehrson had to win three matches at 120 pounds to get first. She defeated Adeline Delgadillo of South Sioux City in a 1:11 with a pin, Chelsey Robinson of Omaha North by pin in 0:46, and then Rylee Packett of Nebraska City in her quickest pin yet in the finals match in 0:19.
Currently, Aubrie Pehrson is 17-0 on the year at 114 pounds for the Chieftains. Alexis Pehrson has been just as dominant and currently sits at 16-1.