WAVERLY — Temperatures in eastern Nebraska are expected to crawl to just below freezing this Saturday, but that’s not stopping a Waverly church youth group from holding a spring-themed craft fair.

On Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church youth will hold their second craft fair fundraiser, with social media posts inviting attendees to “spring into crafts and decor.” Nearly 50 vendors are on tap to sell locally made goods and crafts at the fair, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the church at 9831 N 145th St.

Among the various items expected to be on sale are craft show standards like soaps and makeups, as well as more niche goods like dog treats, western clothing, emu oil and baklava.

“It’s really hard to describe what it’s like without being there,” said Hannah McLaughlin, Peace’s director of Christian education. “There are just so many cool crafters and vendors, and the amount of things that people make and have available for customers to come and buy is just really unique.”

One vendor McLaughlin is particularly excited for is Fuze It or Lose It, a Fremont-based crafter specializing in permanent jewelry. Customers pick from an assortment of pre-made bracelets, anklets and necklaces. After it’s selected, the piece is welded around the customer’s wrist, ankle or neck — the idea being that the jewelry will not be removed, or will be permanent.

Also part of the plans for the event are four food vendors — Kona Ice, Baconazing, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and local ice cream trailer Sweets on the Streets.

McLaughlin said about half of the vendors are repeats from last year’s vendor fair, and the other half are new visitors.

“It was a great opportunity to have new vendors come in, too,” McLaughlin said.

Vendors are encouraged to make a suggested donation based on the size of their reserved sale area, and the money raised goes to Peace’s youth group as they save up for the mission and faith-based trips they take throughout the year. Last year’s vendor fair raised about $2,000 for the kids to attend a nationwide Lutheran youth gathering in Houston.

“Anytime you’ve got to travel long-distance, it takes a lot of fundraising,” McLaughlin said.

There isn’t a specific trip that this year’s vendor fair will fund, but McLaughlin said the money could help with anything from camp retreats to fellowship events to a springtime ski trip. A few of the youth group’s past fundraisers have included plant sales, football watch parties and Easter egg hiding services.

“We kind of try to do more event-based fundraising than youth out selling stuff,” McLaughlin said.

And despite the forecasted cold temperatures, McLaughlin hopes the home decor and outdoor-oriented vendors help get people out of their houses and step into the spring spirit, albeit a bit prematurely.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come and spruce up their home for spring,” McLaughlin said. “It makes you feel like winter is ending, that warm weather is around the corner, even though it will probably snow after our event.”

More than that, McLaughlin looks at the fair as a reason for the community to come out of hibernation after a slow few months in Waverly’s events calendar.

“We hope it can be a time where people in Waverly and the surrounding communities can come together and enjoy being around each other and have a good day,” McLaughlin said. “And hopefully they take a few new things home as well.”