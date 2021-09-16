Pavlik gets first win at Neumann

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann football team picked up their first win of the season behind a strong defensive effort and a good second quarter. What was even more special about this game is it was the first win for Ron Pavlik at the helm as the Cavaliers coach.

Neumann defeted Doniphan-Trumbull 28-12 at home.

Things did not start off great for Neumann, with their offense and defense coming out of the gate a little sluggish. This resulted in Doniphan-Trumbull jumping in front early by a score of 6-0 on a 9-yard run by Blake Detamore.

The Cavs finally got things rolling when Calvin Sassaman broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt by John Lilly was through the uprights, giving Neumann its first lead at 7-6.

Another touchdown opportunity was set up for the Cavaliers when Sam Stuhr intercepted a pass and returned it inside the 20-yard line. Several plays later, Connor Schutt ran it in from five yards out and put Neumann up by eight.

Later in the quarter, the Cavaliers would surrender a big play on defense. The Cardinals quarterback Jaden Williams found Miles Sadd for a 50-yard touchdown pass. D-T tried to go for two to tie the game, but they failed.