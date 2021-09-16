Pavlik gets first win at Neumann

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann football team picked up their first win of the season behind a strong defensive effort and a good second quarter. What was even more special about this game is it was the first win for Ron Pavlik at the helm as the Cavaliers coach.
Neumann defeted Doniphan-Trumbull 28-12 at home.
Things did not start off great for Neumann, with their offense and defense coming out of the gate a little sluggish. This resulted in Doniphan-Trumbull jumping in front early by a score of 6-0 on a 9-yard run by Blake Detamore.
The Cavs finally got things rolling when Calvin Sassaman broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt by John Lilly was through the uprights, giving Neumann its first lead at 7-6.
Another touchdown opportunity was set up for the Cavaliers when Sam Stuhr intercepted a pass and returned it inside the 20-yard line. Several plays later, Connor Schutt ran it in from five yards out and put Neumann up by eight.
Later in the quarter, the Cavaliers would surrender a big play on defense. The Cardinals quarterback Jaden Williams found Miles Sadd for a 50-yard touchdown pass. D-T tried to go for two to tie the game, but they failed.
For the second time in the quarter, Schutt broke free for another touchdown run. This time it was from 14-yards out and it gave Neumann a 21-12 lead at the break.
Defense was the name game of the game in the second half, with neither team scoring in the third quarter.
Despite their struggles to find the end zone in the second half, the Cavaliers stayed patient waiting to bust loose for a big play. Silas Mongar was the recipient of that big play, on a 95-yard touchdown run that halted any chance of a comeback by the Cardinals.
Running was the name of the game for Neumann in the win, as Sassaman ran the ball 15 times for 147 yards and one touchdown and Mongar had 11 carries for 159 yards and one score. Picking up 31 yards and two scores was Schutt.
Schutt also had a nice game throwing the ball, completing nine of 14 passes for 46 yards. His favorite receiver on the night was Kanon Cada who had four catches for 22 yards.
Defensively, Trenton Barry picked up 11 tackles and Samuel Vrana had six. Finishing with four sacks was Cada while Cadin McGuigan and Trevor Ehrlich had three.
They take on a 1-2 Tekamah-Herman football team coming off a 48-6 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Sept. 17. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at home.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.