Pats qualify for state

YUTAN – For the first time since 2009, the Yutan-Mead softball team qualified for the Class C State Softball Tournament with 7-2 and 12-0 victories over Aquinas Catholic in the C-4 District Final at Yutan on Oct. 9.

In game one, the Patriots had to battle back from an early 1-0 deficit against the Monarchs. They were able to do this with three runs in the bottom of the second.

The inning started out with a walk and then a double by Sophia Brennan for Yutan-Mead. Taylor Novak then flew out to left field scoring one and a double by Shaylynn Campbell drove in the other two runs.

After not scoring in the third, the Patriots put two on the board in the fourth and the fifth. The runs in the fourth were scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Campbell and a single to center by Ella Watts, while a solo homer by Brennan and a single by Campbell scored the runs in the fifth.

Pitching all seven innings was Campbell, giving up three hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts. The Yutan-Mead pitcher also had the big bat with four RBI, while Watts, Brennan and Novak each had one.

The performance Yutan-Mead put up in game one energized them for their second and final game with Aquinas.