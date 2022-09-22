Patriots win David City Invite for the second straight year

DAVID CITY- Solid pitching and hitting helped the Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team win three and claim their second straight title at the David City Invite on Sept. 17. The Patriots shut out Schuyler 12-0, Polk County 8-0, and Class C No. 6 Aquinas Catholic 10-0.

On the mound, Ella Watts and Shaylynn Campbell compiled 20 strikeouts, while the offense had 32 hits in three games.

Against Aquinas in the title game, the Patriots offense got going early with two runs. They were knocked in by Alyssa Husing with a single to center.

To start Yutan-Mead’s at bat in the second, Taylor Novak was walked and Shaylynn Campbell singled to right field to give the Patriots two baserunners. A single by Ella Watts scored Novak and then Shaylynn Campbell got home on an error made at second on a hit from Laycee Josoff.

With a 4-0 lead, the Patriots kept tacking on runs with Watts scoring on an error, Maycee Hays doubling to center bringing in Josoff, and Husing singling to center knocking in Hays and pushing Yutan-Mead’s advantage out to 7-0.

Another error by the Monarchs on a hit to first from Watts brought Delaney Shield to the plate in the third. The tenth and final run for the Patriots was scored when Hays singled to center driving in Josoff.

Leading the offense with two hits and three RBIs was Husing, while Hays had two hits and two runs batted in. Getting at least one hit and knocking in one run were Watts and Josoff.

Pitching four innings, with no earned runs given up, and five strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

Against Polk County in the semifinals, Yutan-Mead utilized a four run first and a three run second as they went on to win by eight runs in six innings.

Shaylynn Campbell was dominant on the mound only giving up one hit to the Slammers. She surrendered no earned runs over six innings of work and had eight strikeouts.

Earning one hit and two RBIs was Hays. Josoff, Sophia Brennan, Shaylynn Campbell, Husing, and Novak all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

In the opening round of the tournament, Ella Watts was able to spin a no hitter against the Warriors. She also had seven strikeouts as the Patriots went on to beat the Warriors by 12 runs in three innings.

Getting two hits and two RBIs were Josoff, Brennan, and Jordyn Campbell. Shaylynn Campbell, Hays, Husing, and Polak all had one run batted in.

For the third time on the season, Shaylynn Campbell was able to find perfection on the mound with a no hitter at Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 13. Her performance helped Yutan-Mead earn an 8-0 win.

The scoring started for the Patriots in the top of the second with one run. It was off the bat of Sophia Brennan with a solo home run to right field.

That was followed up by Yutan-Mead’s most explosive offensive inning of the game where they scored five in the third.

Jordyn Campbell came up with a triple out of the nine spot to get the Patriots started on the right foot. She was driven in by her sister Shaylynn Campbell in the next at-bat with a perfectly laid down bunt.

Leading 2-0, Brennan picked up her second RBI of the game with a single to center that scored Delaney Shield. A double off the bat of Maycee Hays knocked in two runs and a hit into a fielder’s choice from Alyssa Husing pushed Yutan-Mead’s lead out to 6-0.

A pair of singles from Laycee Josoff and Hays in the fourth plated two more runs and got the Patriots up to eight for the contest.

Shaylynn Campbell pitched all five innings in the win and amassed 12 strikeouts.

At the plate, Hays had three hits and drove in three runs, while Brennan had two hits and two RBIs. All coming up with one run batted in were Shaylynn Campbell, Josoff, and Husing.

Yutan-Mead earned their most lopsided win of the year when they blasted Tekamah-Herman 19-0 on the road on Sept. 15. The Patriots collected 18 hits in three innings of work against the Tigers.

Throwing her second no hitter of the week was Watts. She had one strikeout in three innings of pitching.

All getting at least one hit and three RBIs were Shaylynn Campbell, Josoff, Brennan, and Polak. Earning at least one hit and driving in two runs were Novak and Hays, and Watts, Molly Besch, and Shield had one RBI.

This week Yutan-Mead played at Fort Calhoun on Sept. 22. They are at Arlington at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 and will be traveling to Hooper for the Capitol Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.