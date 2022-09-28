Patriots walk off for Capitol Conference Title

SCRIBNER- A year after falling in the Capitol Conference Championship game, the Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead Softball team was able to get some redemption this year knocking off the previous champion Ashland-Greenwood 3-2 on Sept. 24. On the day, the Patriots also defeated Syracuse 11-0 and Fort Calhoun 10-1.

Against the Bluejays in the title game, it was Yutan-Mead who got on the board first in the bottom of the first. Shaylynn Campbell started the half inning off with a double to center and came around to score with two outs on a double by Sophia Brennan to center.

It remained a 1-0 contest until the top of the fifth. A-G got their first batter of the inning, Sofia Dill, on with a single and then Reese Fisher unloaded the bases with a homer to center to give the Bluejays a 2-1 edge.

With their backs against the wall, the Patriots got a baserunner with one out when Ella Watts doubled to left field. The next batter Laycee Josoff knocked her in with a line drive to left field tying the game up at two.

In the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Alexis Polak got a huge hit to right field that turned into a triple.

Next up to bat was the freshmen Jordyn Campbell. In a pressure packed situation, the underclassmen delivered with a double to left field scoring Polak and securing the conference title for Yutan-Mead.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI in the win were Jordyn Campbell, Brennan and Josoff. On the mound, Shaylynn Campbell went six innings, gave up two earned runs and had eight strikeouts.

In the Semifinals against Fort Calhoun, the bats came alive for the Patriots in a nine run victory. Yutan-Mead was able to pile up 12 hits and scored two runs in the first and second and then three runs in the third and the fourth.

Getting two hits and four RBIs was Ella Watts. Finishing with at least one hit and one run batted in were Shaylynn Campbell, Josoff, Maycee Hays and Alyssa Husing.

Going all five innings as the starter with one earned run surrendered and 12 strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

After Syracuse knocked off Raymond Central 8-6 in the play in game, the Rockets moved on to take on the top seeded Patriots. They didn’t stand a chance as Yutan-Mead worked a two hit shutout in an 11-0 victory in four innings.

The Patriots wasted no time grabbing the lead with five runs put up in the bottom of the first. They tacked on four more runs in the second and extended their lead to double digits with two in the bottom of the third.

Hitting a solo home run in the second and finishing the game with two RBIs was Brennan. Also finishing with two hits and two runs batted in were Watts and Josoff.

All getting one RBI and at least one hit were Kaiti Hansen, Taylor Novak, Husing and Hays.

Starting the game on the mound for Yutan-Mead was Watts. She pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

This week the Patriots play in a triangular at Arlington starting at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. They have a home triangular at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 to close out the regular season.