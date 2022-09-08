Patriots stick to winning formula in victory over Titans

GENOA- The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team stuck to what they do best and that’s playing good defense behind star pitcher Shaylynn Campbell when the Patriots traveled to take on Twin River on August 29. As a result, Yutan-Mead limited the Titans to one hit in a 9-0 shutout.

So far, this was the fifth shutout that Shaylynn Campbell has put together in the circle in just the month of August. She pitched five innings against Twin River and amassed nine strikeouts.

Out of the gate, the Patriots were able to get Ella Watts on with a double to center with one out. In the next at-bat Shaylynn Campbell knocked her in with a single to center.

Later in the inning with two outs, Maycee Hays doubled to center driving in Delaney Shield and Josoff and pushed Yutan-Mead up by three.

In the top of the second, Rylee Kirchmann increased the Patriots lead out to 4-0 with a home run to right field.

After being held scoreless in the third, Shield and Kirchmann knocked in two runs with back-to-back singles. Another sole home run, this time by Ella Watts to center increased Yutan-Mead’s advantage out to 8-0.

The last run scored by the Patriots came in the fifth. Josoff led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch and then Hays doubled to center driving her in and putting Yutan-Mead up by nine.

Coming up with two hits and three RBIs was Hays and Kirchmann and Watts both had two hits and two runs batted in. Shaylynn Campbell and Shield had one hit and one RBI in the victory.

Two days earlier on August 27, the Patriots took part in the Syracuse Invite. Yutan-Mead competed hard and got second placed beating Plattsmouth 18-1 and Class C No.7 Freeman 2-1. In a matchup of No. 1 in Class C and B, the Patriots were shutout by Wahoo 4-0.

In the opening round of the tournament, it only took Yutan-Mead 2.5 innings to knock off the Blue Devils. They scored five runs in the first and then 13 runs in the second.

Both Polak and Josoff had three hits and three RBIs in the win and Husing, Watts, and Sophia Brennan had at least one hit and two runs batted in. Kaiti Hansen and Jordyn Campbell both had one hit and one RBI in the victory.

Next up, the Patriots were matched up with a tough Falcon squad coming off a state trip a season ago. Yutan-Mead used a two run fourth inning to pull off a one run victory.

The Patriots started the top of the fourth by getting two runners on via the walk. Both Watts and Novak crossed home on a single by Hays to left field and then Polak hit a sacrifice fly to center.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh when Freeman struck back with one run. It came on a double to center by Davison.

With the tying run in scoring position with two outs, Shaylynn Campbell tightened up on the mound and got a strikeout to end the game. She pitched six innings, gave up four hits, and amassed ten strikeouts in the victory.

In the championship game against Wahoo, Yutan-Mead had outhit the Warriors five to three. It ended up not mattering with no runs put up by the Patriots.

Sidney Smart ended up playing a huge role for Wahoo in the win with a three run homer hit to left field in the third.

Husing, Watts, Shaylynn Campbell, Hays, and Brennan all had one hit in the loss. Pitching 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs, and striking out eight batters was Shaylynn Campbell.

Yutan-Mead played at Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann on Sept. 6. They have a triangular with Syracuse and Cass starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.