ASHLAND – The Class B No. 7 Platte Valley baseball team struggled to get the offense going in a pair of losses to rated teams last week. They were first knocked off by Class C No. 8 Lincoln Christian 5-0 on May 2 and then lost to Beatrice 2-0 on May 5 in the B-5 District Tournament.

Against the Orangemen in the B-5 District final on Friday, Dawson Thies pitched 6.2 innings of two-run baseball with eight strikeouts. The issue for the Patriots was they were not able to give him any run support with only two hits in the contest.

Beatrice scored one of their runs in the top of the first on a sac fly and their second in the fifth inning on a single.

Tucker Timmerman had Platte Valley guessing all night on the mound. He finished with a complete game shutout and 13 strikeouts.

Thies and Logan Sobota both came up with one hit in the game for the Patriots.

“I thought we played a clean game versus Beatrice,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “Dawson Thies pitched well and we played clean defense. Offensively, we had to face one of the best pitchers in the state. Tucker Timmerman is tough, he was able to throw a fastball, change and slider for a strike. Our hitters competed really well (against) him, we even hit a few balls hard, but they went right at them. The difference in the game was a single that bounced off our pitcher and a mile-high fly ball that landed where we weren’t.”

On Tuesday in the regular season finale at home, Platte Valley was held to just two hits in a five-run loss to Lincoln Christian. A huge issue in the game was the fact the Patriots committed five errors and the Crusaders had none.

After picking up one run in both the first and second innings, Lincoln Christian struck for three runs in the top of the seventh.

Timmy Hunt pitched six innings as the starter with eight strikeouts and gave up one earned run. He also had one hit in the game. Sobota came up with one hit as well.

Emerick Hegwood came on for one inning in relief and gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.

Despite losing their District final to Beatrice, Platte Valley received one of the two wildcards for the Class B State Baseball Tournament. This is the first time since 2015 and the second time ever that the Patriots have qualified for state.

“We are excited that we got a wildcard into state,” Emmanuel said. “This team has worked so hard and has earned the right to compete in Omaha. Obviously, we need to get our offense going, but we have faced some very good pitching over the past few games. I believe our offense will start clicking in Omaha. In Omaha, we need to compete on every pitch and be the aggressors. We just need to play Platte Valley baseball and we will be fine.”