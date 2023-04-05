GRAND ISLAND – The Class B No. 9 Platte Valley baseball team got as big a boost in the win department as they could have asked for with a 6-1 victory over Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North at a triangular in Grand Island on April 1. On a day known for jokes and pranks, the Patriots didn’t mess around as they capitalized on five errors from the Wolves.

“I felt our team just carried the momentum over from game one,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “That started with Dawson Thies, who was fantastic on the mound. Offensively our bats came alive as we had eight hits. We played clean defense and the boys did a great job getting a lead and then playing tough with the lead.”

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Platte Valley got a single to right field from Caleb Daniell and Logan Sobota was walked. A single to right field from Cade Bridges scored Daniell and tied the game up.

The Patriots grabbed their first lead of the game at 2-1 in the second when Cody Pluta doubled to center knocking in Timmy Hunt. That was followed up by Braxton Wentworth crossing home on a passed ball during the next at-bat.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Dawson Thies drove in two runs with a single to center that made it 5-1. The final run of the game for Platte Valley was walked in by Elkhorn North, which increased their edge to five runs in the end.

Leading the charge for the Patriots in the win was Thies on the mound, throwing a complete game with one earned run given up and eight strikeouts. The senior also had one hit and two RBIs on offense. Coming through with two hits and one run batted in was Pluta.

Before the Elkhorn North win, Platte Valley was matched up with Class A Grand Island. The Patriots fought tooth and nail with the Islanders but were shut out 2-0.

Trailing by two runs in the seventh, Platte Valley looked to try and tie the game after Sobota reached on an error and Bridges was walked. With two outs and runners in scoring position, Aidan Washburn ripped a line drive to the shortstop that would have tied the game.

The Grand Island defender leaped up to stop the ball and was able to make a snow cone catch to seal the Patriots’ fate.

Pitching a fantastic game for Platte Valley was Bridges. The senior went six innings, gave up one earned run and had nine strikeouts.

The Patriots got its second win of the week over a rated opponent when they knocked off Class C No. 8 Auburn 12-6 on the road on March 31.

“Auburn was an interesting night, as the first half of the game was sloppy on our part,” Emanuel said. “We committed errors and were striking out way too much. After the third inning, we really settled in and played our style of baseball. We pitched well, played clean defense and had gritty at-bats.”

Picking up three hits and driving in three runs against the Bulldogs was Wentworth. Thies and Hunt both had at least one hit with two RBIs and Pluta and Sobota each had two hits and one run batted in.

Coming out of his relief role to make a start for Platte Valley was Statton Corey. The junior excelled on the mound, giving up four earned runs over five innings with four strikeouts.

The previous day on March 30, the Patriots had a home game in Yutan against Class C No. 3 Douglas County West. Three errors committed by Platte Valley doomed them in a 4-2 loss to the Falcons.

Down by two in the bottom of the seventh, the Patriots looked to be making a comeback when both Sobota and Bridges were walked.

Things got away from Platte Valley quickly when Sobota was picked off at second and Thies struck out. Hunt was then set down after a fantastic play was made by the shortstop in shallow center.

Leading the offense for the Patriots was Wentworth with one hit and one RBI.

Hunt started the game and pitched five innings, gave up two earned runs and set down five batters on strikes. In relief, Bridges went two innings with one earned run given up and two strikeouts.

The week did not get off to the best of starts for Platte Valley against Seward on March 28. A high-flying Bluejay squad cranked out eight hits and limited the Patriots to just two hits in an 11-1 loss for Platte Valley.

Seward first got on the board with four runs in the third and then added one in the fifth and six in the sixth. The only run of the contest for the Patriots came in the bottom of the sixth.

Bridges had the only RBI of the game for Platte Valley to go along with one hit. On the mound, Thies pitched five innings, gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts.

The Patriots played Platteview at home on April 4. They take on Raymond Central on the road in Valparaiso at 4:30 p.m. on April 6.