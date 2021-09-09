Patriots pound Titans at home field

YUTAN - The Yutan-Mead softball team improved their record to 9-1 on the season with an 8-0 victory over Twin River on Aug. 30. Also earning her third shutout of the season in the win was Shaylynn Campbell.

“Twin River came out swinging and hit the ball hard early in the game,” Yutan-Mead Coach Ryan Glatter said. “They were super aggressive. More so than any team we’ve faced so far. Shay made some adjustments the second time through their order. She got her Ks throughout the course of the game. Like most of the games Shay’s pitched she got stronger in the later innings. Shay did a nice job of hitting spots allowing her defense to work behind her.”

The Patriots struck first in the game with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. They came on a single to left field by Taylor Novak and a bunt by Laycee Josoff.

In the top of the third Twin River got one base runner off an air. Campbell was able to work around it and got three groundouts to retire the side.

After not scoring in the third, Katie Hansen revived the Patriot’s offense with a leadoff home run to center in the fourth.