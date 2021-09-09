Patriots pound Titans at home field

YUTAN - The Yutan-Mead softball team improved their record to 9-1 on the season with an 8-0 victory over Twin River on Aug. 30. Also earning her third shutout of the season in the win was Shaylynn Campbell.
“Twin River came out swinging and hit the ball hard early in the game,” Yutan-Mead Coach Ryan Glatter said. “They were super aggressive. More so than any team we’ve faced so far. Shay made some adjustments the second time through their order. She got her Ks throughout the course of the game. Like most of the games Shay’s pitched she got stronger in the later innings. Shay did a nice job of hitting spots allowing her defense to work behind her.”
The Patriots struck first in the game with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. They came on a single to left field by Taylor Novak and a bunt by Laycee Josoff.
In the top of the third Twin River got one base runner off an air. Campbell was able to work around it and got three groundouts to retire the side.
After not scoring in the third, Katie Hansen revived the Patriot’s offense with a leadoff home run to center in the fourth.
Novak would reach base on an error after the hit and Josoff followed that up with a single. This set up Sophia Brennan to hit a double on a line drive to left field which increased Yutan-Mead’s advantage up to five.
Before the inning was over the lead was 6-0 for Patriots thanks to a single by Campbell that scored Emily Hebenstreit.
With two outs and two runners on in the fifth, Emma Abraham belted a single to right driving in a run. A pop-out in the next at-bat ended the inning.
Campbell continued her dominant performance on the mound in the top of the sixth. She earned one of her seven strikeouts in the game and also induced a fly-out and a line out.
Both Maycee Hays and Campbell reached on errors to start the bottom of the sixth. Ella Watts battled at the plate and earned a walk to load the bases.
Courtesy runner Hannan would score from third on a wild pitch that got by the Titans catcher and ended the game.
In the victory, Campbell only gave up one hit in the second inning. On top of that, she had no walks given up in the outing.
Leading Yutan-Mead in hits was Brennan with two. Abraham, Josoff, Novak, Hansen, and Campbell all had one.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.