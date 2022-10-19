Patriots pile up three wins to start State Tournament

HASTINGS- The Yutan-Mead Softball Team was able to erase the sour start of the 2021 State Tournament, by going 2-0 on the opening day of the Class C State Softball Tournament on Oct. 12. They defeated Polk County 8-0 in the opening round and then beat Bishop Neumann 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the first inning against the Slammers, Laycee Josoff doubled to right field out of the leadoff position. With two outs, Maycee Hays and Sophia Brennan singled to left and center field to give the Patriots a 2-0 edge.

A walk of Watts and a single by Hays to center gave Yutan-Mead two baserunners in the third. Driving in Watts with a single to center was Alyssa Husing.

The biggest inning for the Patriots came in the fifth when they put up four runs. A sacrifice fly and a ground out by Husing and Novak drove in the first two and then an error on a hit by Kaiti Hansen and a single from Jordyn Campbell to left field knocked in the final two to put Yutan-Mead in front 7-0.

A single from Brennan to right field scored Hays who led the sixth off with a triple to secure an eight-run ruling of Polk County.

Leading the team with at least one hit and two runs batted in were Brennan and Husing. Both Hays and Novak finished with one RBI.

Pitching six innings, with no earned runs given up and 12 strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

Next up for the Patriots, were the quarterfinals where they met up with another Saunders County team in Bishop Neumann. In a pitcher dual Yutan-Mead was able to pull out a three-run win.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Patriots finally got on the board in the third. Watts led the inning off with a single to right field and then two batters later she was driven in by a single to left field from Brennan.

With a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh, Yutan-Mead put two runners on with a single from Josoff to left field and a double by Watts to center. Shaylynn Campbell gave herself some run support with a single to the shortstop that scored two.

Shaylynn Campbell led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. She also pitched seven innings, gave up no earned runs and struck out 13 batters.

When asked after the game, Yutan-Mead Head Coach Ryan Glatter stated it was great to get off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 tournament. Especially after the team dropped the opening game a year ago and had to win four games to reach the title series.

“We’re in a different spot and they knew when we showed up here the goal of today was to win two and one tomorrow to get into the Championship game,” Glatter said.

Things didn’t go exactly to plan for the Patriots in the semifinals. They built a 5-0 lead against St. Cecilia only to lose it on a pair of three-run homers from Jordan Head which gave the Hawkettes a 6-5 win.

Yutan-Mead scored four in the first, one in the second and then they blanked the rest of the contest.

Ella Watts paced her team with two hits and two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece were Shaylynn Campbell, Hays and Alyssa Husing.

With the loss, the Patriots had to knock off Neumann for the second time in two days to get to the title game. They did exactly that by blasting the Cavaliers by run rule in three innings 12-0.

The biggest inning of the contest for Yutan-Mead came in the second where they put up six runs.

Already up 2-0, freshmen Jordyn Campbell jacked a two-run homer to center. A walk of Brennan with the bases loaded and then singles from Husing and Taylor Novak drove in four more runs and gave the Patriots an 8-0 edge.

Four more runs were tacked on in the third to end the game and send Yutan-Mead to the Class C title game for the second year in a row.

Pitching her third shutout of the State Tournament was Campbell. She went three innings and had four strikeouts.

“It’s nothing new and those girls call their own pitches,” Glatter said. “Sometimes I give those girls suggestions and they do it, but for the most part, they do their own thing. There are 23 teams here and I guarantee they call pitches. Just the IQ of the pitcher and catcher combination is there and I trust them.”

Finishing with at least one hit and three RBIs were Jordyn Campbell and Hays. Brennan and Husing ended up with two runs batted in and Novak and Shaylynn Campbell had two hits and one RBI.