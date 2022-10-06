Patriots end the season with fourth shutouts

YUTAN- Heading into District Tournament time, the Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead Softball Team continues to impress with four shutouts to end the regular season. They knocked off Tekamah-Herman and Auburn 13-0 at home on Oct. 1 and beat Douglas County West 9-0 and Arlington 10-0 on Sept. 29.

In their win over Auburn to kick off their triangular Saturday, the Patriots got four runs in the first inning of play. That was followed up by a four-run second inning and then five in the third.

Hitting a three-run homer was Sophia Brennan, while Ella Watts had a two-run home run and Jordyn Campbell hit a solo shot.

Pacing the team with three hits and four RBIs in the win was Brennan. Finishing with at least two hits and two runs batted in were Maycee Hays and Watts.

All getting one RBI were Jordyn Campbell, Taylor Novak, Alyssa Husing and Shaylynn Campbell.

Starting the game and pitching two innings, with no earned runs given up and six strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell. Watts came on for one inning in relief and gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

Yutan-Mead had another fast start against T-H with 10 runs put up in the first inning. They tacked on two in the second and one in the third as they went on to win by a 12-run rule in just three innings.

The long ball played dividends in the contest with Laycee Josoff hitting a solo shot and a grand slam. Hitting a pair of two-run home runs were Hays and Hansen and Shaylynn Campbell had a solo homer.

Coming up with two hits and five RBIs in the victory was Josoff and Hays had two hits and three runs batted in. Hansen had one hit and two RBIs while Jordyn and Shaylynn Campbell both had one hit and one run batted in.

Going three innings as the starting pitcher with no earned runs given up and nine strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

On Thursday, the Patriots traveled to Arlington for a triangular. In the first game on the day, Yutan-Mead matched up with the Eagles and were able to ten-run rule them in four innings.

The Patriots got out to a commanding lead with eight runs in the second inning. After being held scoreless in the third, they tacked on two more runs in the fourth.

Finishing with two RBIs and at least one hit were Alyssa Husing, Josoff and Novak. Jordynn Campbell, Hays and Shaylynn Campbell collected at least one hit and had one run driven in.

Pitching all four innings, with no earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

It was the same formula for success for Yutan-Mead that we have seen throughout the year against DC West. They piled up five runs in the first and never looked back, knocking off the Falcons by an eight-run rule in just five innings.

Getting two hits and driving in two runs was Hays. Jordyn Campbell, Novak, Husing, Watts and Shaylynn Campbell all had one RBI.

The Patriots ace Shaylynn Campbell pitched all five innings gave up two hits and hit double-digit strikeouts with 10.

Yutan-Mead hosted the C-2 Subdistrict at Hays Field in Yutan on Oct. 3. They will also host a District Final later in the week with a shot to get to the Class C State Tournament on the line.