OMAHA – In their first state baseball game since 2015, the eight-seeded Platte Valley baseball team lost to the top seed Elkhorn North 4-0 on May 13 at Werner Park in Omaha. It was a rematch from earlier in the season where the Patriots upset the Wolves 6-1 in Grand Island.

“The energy was good and we competed,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “The difference came down to we made a few mental mistakes on defense. When you are playing the No. 1 seed you can’t give them freebies and free outs and unfortunately, we did that today.”

Out of the gate, Elkhorn North got a runner on when Cade Bridges gave up a walk. That was followed up by Colin Nowaczyk singling to center that scored a run and made it 1-0 in favor of the Wolves.

Isaiah Miller started off the second for Elkhorn North with a double. An error at second base from Timmy Hunt allowed Miller to get home and increased the Wolves’ edge to 2-0.

With two runners on in the fourth, Elkhorn North platted their final two runs of the contest with a single from Maverick Christiansen in the infield and then a sac fly by Christopher Thiessen to center.

Unfortunately, Platte Valley was shut out for the fifth straight game and was limited to two hits. The starter for the Wolves, Ryan Harrahill, was dealing all night and kept the Patriots off balance at the plate.

“We knew coming in that it was going to be an uphill battle,” Emanuel said. “He throws really hard and is a good pitcher. He was able to establish a high fastball which was hard for our hitters to catch up to and then he threw a slider for a strike as well.”

Despite getting shut out, the Patriots were able to limit the damage in the contest offensively. They got out of some pressure-packed situations with good defense.

“I think we had a double play and our catcher threw a guy out,” Emanuel said. “In those moments, I thought our pitchers really bore down and I loved the team effort.”

Getting one hit apiece in the contest were Braxton Wentworth and Aidan Washburn.

Bridges started the game on the mound and pitched 4.1 innings with two earned runs surrendered and one strikeout. Going one inning with no earned runs given up was Emerick Hegwood and Hunt pitched 0.2 innings and had one strikeout.

Next up for Platte Valley was an elimination game against four-seed Omaha Gross Catholic on May 15 at Tal Anderson Field. Results from that game and all the rest of the state tournament contests for the Patriots can be found in the May 25 issue.