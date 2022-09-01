Patriots dominate at Raymond Central Triangular

VALPARAISO- The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team continued to power through the early part of their schedule with two convincing wins at the Raymond Central Triangular on August 23. In game one the Patriots took down the host team the Mustangs 12-0 and then knocked off North Bend Central 11-0.

During the game with Raymond Central, the Patriots were able to use a lot of players off their bench in order to get the win. It was a great confidence booster for the young players and adds more depth for Yutan-Mead as the season progresses.

“All the girls have been working hard,” Yutan-Mead Head Coach Ryan Glatter said. “The older girls know if we’re playing well the younger JV girls are gonna get some chances. Our dugout was loud at the end of the last inning when we were playing tonight against NBC. I’m most proud of the little things we’re doing well as a team. The freshmen have been the best I’ve gotten to coach as they are like sponges. They’re in it just as much as the starters are. They get it that they have a role and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The scoring started for the Patriots in the second inning, with Jordyn Campbell singling to center which drove in both Alexis Polak and Kaiti Hansen. Another three runs were put up on a sac fly to center by Alyssa Husing and a double by Laycee Josoff to left field to put Yutan-Mead in front 5-0.

After Ella Watts and Josoff scored on a passed ball at home, Sophia Brennan capped off the second with a solo shot to center to give the Patriots an 8-0 lead.

Yutan-Mead wasted no time adding to the lead in the third with Andi Nelson hitting into a fielder’s choice that drove in Jordyn Campbell. In the next at-bat, Watts hit a sac fly to center that scored Delaney Shield and made it a 10-0 game.

The final two runs for the Patriots were scored by Shaylynn Campbell and Andi Nelson on passed balls at the plate.

Coming up with one hit and three RBIs in the win was Josoff. Husing, Nelson, Watts, Brennan, and Jordyn Campbell all had one run batted in.

Pitching three innings in the shutout with one hit given up was Watts.

Game two saw Yutan-Mead come out with one of their best hitting performance of the year with 10 hits. As a result, the Patriots eclipsed ten runs for the third straight game.

“Something had to change from the first couple outings we’ve had,” Glatter said. “The girls have been working hard on driving the ball and working on their timing. I am happy we’re seeing the results of what we’re working on. It’s a matter of time and we’ll see more and more as they settle into the season.”

Out of the gate, Yutan-Mead was able to load the bases with singles from Shaylynn Campbell, Husing, and Watts. Novak drove in two of them with a single to left field.

Two batters later Watts and Novak stole home and then Brennan flew out to center scoring Maycee Hays and pushing the Patriots edge out to 5-0.

Yutan-Mead got two more runs on the Tigers in the second with a double to center from Husing. Jordyn Campbell and Husing would both score on a pair of errors.

The home run ball came into play for the Patriots in the third and helped them get up to 11 runs. Novak hit a solo shot to left field and then Polak hit a two run bomb to center.

The big bat for Yutan-Mead in the win was Novak with two hits and three RBIs, while Brennan and Polak had at least one hit and two runs batted in. Finishing with two hits and one RBI was Husing.

Pitching a four inning no hitter with eight strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.