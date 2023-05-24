OMAHA – The eighth-seeded Platte Valley baseball team ended the year with a 13-2 loss to Omaha Gross Catholic in an elimination game at the Class B State Baseball Tournament at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha on May 15. It was the sixth straight loss for the Patriots to end the year.

Trailing 5-0 with two outs, Statton Corey and Braxton Wentworth singled to give Platte Valley two baserunners. Another single, this time by Cade Bridges, brought Cael Smith to the plate.

During the next at-bat, Wentworth used his speed to score on a passed ball.

The runs the Patriots put up were a big confidence booster for a group that had been shut out in five straight contests going into this game.

“Runs have been tough to come by in our last few games,” Platte Valley Head Coach Shawn Emanuel said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the pitchers we were facing. We saw some of the best pitchers in the state down the road. We had a great two-out rally to plate two runs. Gross’s third basemen made a great diving play that prevented us from scoring two more.”

The Cougars would go on to tack on two more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 7-2. They were scored on a wild pitch and then a single from Colby Duncan.

In the top of the sixth, the Patriots ran into some trouble. An error at second base, a walk and then a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Gross with no outs.

Three straight singles from Casey Braun, Nathan Pechar and Isaac Bies gave the Cougars a 12-2 edge. A double from Connor Capece to center made it an 11-run lead for Gross Catholic.

Platte Valley needed two runs to keep the game going in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t do it with a pair of strikeouts and then a flyout.

At the plate, Wentworth, Bridges and Corey each had one hit.

Dawson Thies started the game and pitched 4.0 innings, gave up five earned runs and had three strikeouts. In relief, Timmy Hunt went two innings, gave up five earned runs and had two strikeouts.

The Patriots end the season above .500 at 13-12 and with several wins against rated teams including a win over the eventual Class B state champions Elkhorn North. Seniors on this year’s team included Janson Pilkington, Emerick Hegwood, Bridges and Logan Sobota.

“They took the momentum that was started in 2022 and set the bar high by winning conference and qualifying for state,” Emanuel said. “This group has given us a ton of momentum going into 2024.”