Patriots clinch State spot with wins over Falls City

For the second year in a row, the Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team is headed to the State Tournament after beating Falls City in a best two-out-of-three series in the C-2 District Final on Oct. 7 at Hayes Field in Yutan. The Patriots defeated the Tigers 7-2 in the first game and then shut them out 8-0 in the second contest.

To start the opening game, Yutan-Mead drove in two runs in the bottom of the first. They were knocked in by a double to left field from Ella Watts that scored Laycee Josoff and then she would get home on an error at third base later in the inning.

It was Watts that came up big again offensively for the Patriots in the bottom of the third when she hit a solo home run to put her team in front 3-0.

Out of the leadoff position, Jordyn Campbell was walked in the bottom of the fourth. Next up was Josoff who homered to left field, increasing Yutan-Mead’s lead to 5-0.

The final two runs for the Patriots were put up in the bottom of the sixth.

Shaylynn Campbell and Maycee Hays singled and Sophia Brennan was walked to load the bases with no outs. A single by Alyssa Husing to right field drove in Delaney Shield and Hays.

Josoff, Watts and Husing each had two hits and drove in two RBIs.

Starting the game and pitching 5.2 innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out 13 batters was Shaylynn Campbell. Watts went 1.1 innings in relief, gave up two earned runs and had three strikeouts.

In game two, Yutan-Mead did all their damage offensively in the first two innings. They put up three runs in the first and five in the second in an eight-run ruling in five innings.

Shaylynn Campbell gave herself some run support with a two-run homer to center in the top of the first. Husing also singled to center driving in Brennan and making it 3-0 in favor of the Patriots.

With two runners on and no outs in the second, Jordyn Campbell bunted into a fielder’s choice that knocked in Taylor Novak. In the next at-bat, Josoff hit a three-run home run to left field and then Hays scored on an error that increased Yutan-Mead’s lead to eight runs.

Earning one hit and three RBIs was Josoff and Shaylynn Campbell finished with one hit and had two runs batted in. Jordyn Campbell and Husing each had one run batted in.

Going five innings on the mound, giving up no earned runs and striking out 11 batters was Shaylynn Campbell.

In the C-2 Subdistrict on Oct. 3, the Patriots finished with a 2-0 mark. They knocked off Douglas County West 8-0 and then beat Freeman 8-2 in the title game.

Against Freeman, Yutan-Mead had a hot start with four runs in the top of the first.

The inning started with Josoff singling to right field. Next up was Watts and she hit a double to center, driving in Josoff. Watts came around to score when Shaylynn Campbell hit a sac fly to right field putting Yutan-Mead in front 2-0.

A two-run homer by Brennan to center capped off the inning for the Patriots.

Eventually, Freeman settled in on the mound and defensively, holding Yutan-Mead to no runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The Patriots’ offense could only be held down for so long and they put across two more runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to win by six.

Finishing with two hits and four RBIs was Brennan. Shaylynn Campbell, Watts and Husing each had at least one hit and finished with one run batted in.

Pitching seven innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out 14 batters was Shaylynn Campbell.

In the opening round of Subdistricts, Yutan-Mead found themselves in a battle with Douglas County West who was playing to keep their season alive.

Through the first three innings, the game remained deadlocked at 0-0. The Patriots broke through with a solo home run by Brennan to center in the bottom of the fourth that spurred a two-run inning. They also got a two-run homer from Hays to left field and a double by Novak that platted two in the fifth and increased their advantage to 6-0.

Two more runs in the bottom of the sixth by the Patriots put the clamps on the game via an eight-run rule.

Pacing the team with two hits and three RBIs was Hays. Novak had one hit and two runs batted in and Jordyn Campbell, Brennan and Shaylynn Campbell all had at least one hit and one RBI.

Going all six innings with no earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

Yutan-Mead entered the Class C State Tournament this week as the No. 2 seed. They took on Polk County in the opening round at Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on Oct. 12. Look for results in next week’s edition.