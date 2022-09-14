Patriots bats come out in full force in win over Neumann

WAHOO- A rematch from last year’s Class C State Championship game was on the line when Yutan-Mead faced off with Bishop Neumann at Hackberry Park in Wahoo on Sept. 6. This time around, it was the No. 1 rated Patriots who blew out the No. 2 Cavaliers with a stellar offensive performance in an 11-1 victory.

In the game, Yutan-Mead pilled on 14 hits in just five innings. They also got a great pitching performance on the mound from their ace Shaylynn Campbell who went five innings, gave up no earned runs, and struck out eight batters.

In the first inning, Alyssa Husing and Ella Watts were able to lead things off for the Patriots with a pair of singles. Another hit from Shaylynn Campbell to center drove in Husing and Watts and gave Yutan-Mead a 2-0 lead.

Seniors Laycee Josoff and Sophia Brennan capped the first off with a two run homer and solo shot that put the Patriots firmly in control up by five.

With one out in the second inning, Neumann ended up hitting Husing with a pitch. The mistake ended up costing the Cavaliers, with Shaylynn Campbell doubling to center driving her in.

Knocking in her second run of the game in the third was Brennan with a double to center that scored Josoff. Two batters later, Alexis Polak was able to get Brennan home on a ground out to first and extended Yutan-Mead’s lead out to 8-0.

The Patriots continued to put the pressure on Neumann in the fourth, with Watts doubling to center to start the inning. Two batters later, Hays singled to center bringing her home which increased the Patriots edge out to 9-0.

Capping off the scoring for Yutan-Mead with the team’s third home run of the contest was Watts. It was a two run shot that gave the Patriots a 10 run lead.

Shaylynn Campbell kept Neumann at bay in the bottom of the fifth with a strikeout, a pop out, and then a fly out that ended the contest and gave Yutan-Mead a huge win.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs in the win was Shaylynn Campbell. Watts, Josoff, and Brennan all had at least two hits and three runs batted in, and Polak and Hays had at least one hit and one RBI.

This week Yutan-Mead beat Ashland-Greenwood 8-0 on Setp. 13 on the road. They play at Tekamah-Herman at 6:30 p.m. on Sep.t 15.