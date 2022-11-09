Pascoe defeats Goodman for Waverly City Council seat

WAVERLY -- Waverly City Council incumbent Abbey Pascoe edged challenger Adam Goodman for one of the council's Ward 2 seats after Lancaster County's unofficial final results of the midterm elections were released late Tuesday night.

According to the unofficial results, Pascoe earned 405 votes and Goodman received 243. Lancaster County notes that vote totals will not be finalized for a week to 10 days.

Mayor Bill Gerdes appointed Pascoe to the council in 2020 after Gerdes left his council seat to become mayor.

David Jespersen ran unopposed for a city council seat representing Ward 1 and received 555 votes. He will fill the seat that had been occupied by Andrew Cockerill.

Waverly's second ward includes most of the city south of U.S. Highway 6.

