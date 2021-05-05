Party set to raise money for Wahoo dog park 

WAHOO – On Thursday, May 13, Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Buick and Saunders County Lost Pets is scheduled to host the Party for the Pooches event to raise funds for a proposed community dog park located at 15th and Hackberry streets in Wahoo.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and include food, live music and a silent auction. Community members also have opportunities to commit free will donations at the dealership located on County Road J that evening.
Sid Dillon Marketing Specialist Kim Homes has been working to organize the event with Stacy Ideus. Homes said she is a member of the SCLP dog park fundraising board.
In the past few years, discussion of the dog park and fundraising for the facility has taken up momentum. Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr estimates the park has been in discussion for five to 10 years and was originally considered to be potentially located within Hackberry Park.
“It’s been on our radar kind of backburner for quite some time,” Stuhr said.
Stuhr said the city has budgeted $30,000 toward the fencing at the dog park this fiscal year from the half cent local sales tax collected that is allocated for parks and recreation capital projects. SCLP Founder Debora Wilcox said they have already raised about $18,000 from other fundraisers to go toward opening the dog park.
Despite having a collective $48,000 between the city and SCLP to get the park launched this summer, material costs have increased rapidly causing the expenses for fencing, concrete and grading to rise.
Thus, SCLP needed another fundraiser. Homes asked her boss Dan Fagervik if it would be possible to host a fundraiser at the dealership. Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Buick donated the space as well as the two-person band that will be performing throughout the evening.
Other businesses in the community are also donating time and materials to the event including Wahoo State Bank, which is organizing the silent auction; FirstBank of Nebraska is contributing water and soda and JEO is providing food from Hake Catering out of Colon.
Along with donating food for the event, JEO has provided the engineering design and bid letting services for the dog park project. On April 22, the Wahoo City Council approved a bid from Elkhorn Fencing for $45,305, JEO Branch Manager Dave Henke said.
The city is also considering a bid from ME Collins Contracting in Wahoo for approximately $18,300 for concrete and grading, but has not accepted the bid due to lack of funds.
Wahoo Community Foundation has also committed to matching up to $10,000 of what SCLP is able to raise at this event, Homes said. Wilcox said the goal is to raise about $15,000 in order to have enough between fundraising and the city funds to launch the park this summer.
“Getting that matching will help us tremendously but that›s not where we stop,” Wilcox said. “We still need things in the park to make the park better.”
Wilcox said they will continue to fundraise for items like benches, signage, awnings, feces disposal stations and trash cans.
The park will have sidewalks that run up to the fence line and an aggregate parking lot installed adjacent to the park with ADA stalls, Stuhr said. Most recently, the city has been working on turf management to replace the alfalfa originally at the plot of land to softer grass for both dogs and people to walk on.
Homes said if anyone would like to make a donation or provide matching funds they can write a check out to SCLP (write Wahoo dog park in the memo section) or contribute money via the GoFundMe link at https://bit.ly/33iC5ml.