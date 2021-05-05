Party set to raise money for Wahoo dog park 

Despite having a collective $48,000 between the city and SCLP to get the park launched this summer, material costs have increased rapidly causing the expenses for fencing, concrete and grading to rise.

Thus, SCLP needed another fundraiser. Homes asked her boss Dan Fagervik if it would be possible to host a fundraiser at the dealership. Sid Dillon Chevrolet/Buick donated the space as well as the two-person band that will be performing throughout the evening.

Other businesses in the community are also donating time and materials to the event including Wahoo State Bank, which is organizing the silent auction; FirstBank of Nebraska is contributing water and soda and JEO is providing food from Hake Catering out of Colon.

Along with donating food for the event, JEO has provided the engineering design and bid letting services for the dog park project. On April 22, the Wahoo City Council approved a bid from Elkhorn Fencing for $45,305, JEO Branch Manager Dave Henke said.

The city is also considering a bid from ME Collins Contracting in Wahoo for approximately $18,300 for concrete and grading, but has not accepted the bid due to lack of funds.