Parmenter Cemetery needs update 50 years later

The oldest grave belongs to Charlie W. Charling, who was buried in 1875 and the most recent grave shelters George Wilgus, who was buried in 1921. The oldest person buried in the cemetery is James Wilgus who was about a month shy of 94 years of age. The youngest person was the infant of J.W. and C.M. Wilson and was only one day old.

Dunton’s daughter and George Parmenter’s great-great-great-granddaughter, Brandy Wagner Schulze, is one of the only remaining relatives of the Parmenter family in the area. Up until recently, Schulze had been living in Omaha. She and her husband Matt recently built and now live in a home near Yutan on Parmenter family ground with a child on the way.

Since moving back to her hometown, Schulze said that she and her husband have been discussing her family history more and talked about potentially being involved in taking over the caretaking for the cemetery.

“I have been wanting to learn more about (the cemetery) and just see if there’s something that we can do to help with that,” Schulze said. “Hopefully we can be part of that discussion, and see how we can help with the family cemetery.”

In the opening words of Dunton’s research, a short history from her mother and Schulze’s grandmother, Annabelle, is cited.