Parks and recreation director reflects before leaving

WAVERLY – In his 10 years as the city of Waverly parks and recreation director, Noah Dea has developed friendships and accrued experience to last him a lifetime.
“The experience and relationships, I’ll always remember and take with me,” Dea said. “It’s hard to leave somewhere that you’ve enjoyed for 10 years.”
Along with the knowledge and relationships, Dea said he’ll also miss programs he has helped to grow over the years, which is something he is proud of.
On Friday, Jan. 22, Dea will have his last day as the parks and recreation director. He said while it will be hard, he is looking forward to a new chapter as the parks and facilities director for the City of Gothenburg in central Nebraska.
“It’s kind of a new challenge,” Dea said. “It’s just a new opportunity and I’m just excited to help grow the parks and facilities there and improve them.”
Accomplishments both big and small have stood out to him since he began his work in Waverly in 2010. A big accomplishment was the program development for the youth of Waverly.
While Dea said he is looking forward to moving to Gothenburg with his wife and three young children, he also feels like he’s abandoning the programs he has worked so hard to develop.
“It’s hard leaving something you just hope that it’ll continue on (and) you don’t want to feel like you’re letting people down or anything like that,” Dea said. “A lot of people every year, they were relying on you to run these programs and keep them going smoothly and that’s a big responsibility.”
Another accomplishment was creating Waverly’s emblem. Within his first year in the position, Dea also created Waverly’s “A Great Place to Grow” logo after learning the city didn’t have any kind of signifier.
Between the establishment of Lawson Park, expansion of youth sports programs and addition of more trails and green spaces, Dea said it’s satisfying to have been a part of this growth.
“Seeing the amenities grow for the community has been neat,” he said.
Waverly is also a Tree City USA, which means Dea has worked quite a bit on the emphasis and importance of trees in the community. But Dea said at first he didn’t have the same experience and knowledge about trees and parks he had when it came to running sports programs or facilities like the pool.
Since Dea began this position, community volunteer Justin Evertson was one of many mentors to help Dea become more acquainted with trees and landscaping habitats as well as how to continue tree education for Waverly.
“Hopefully I was able to help bridge the gap on just the physical nature of our parks (and) what we were trying to do,” Evertson said. “Especially with training, trees in the green space and a little bit of the recreational fields and stuff too. But that’s the biggest thing I coached him on was trees and green space.”
While Evertson said he was sad to see Dea go, he also is excited for him. Evertson said Dea has always been a hard worker for Waverly and very willing to learn new things. Dea also gave Evertson the freedom to do what he wants with the landscaping at Waverly parks.
“He’s just so accommodating and helpful, just from day one,” he said. “He didn’t seem concerned about the things I was doing and he wanted to help in any way he
could.”
Dea said the knowledge he received from Evertson helped him to receive this new position. While he is leaving, Dea hasn’t seen the last of Evertson. Evertson’s day job with the Nebraska Forestry puts him in Gothenburg often, which means the two will continue to work together on green space development in the future.
“I just really wish for a lot of good fortune in the coming years (for Dea),” Evertson said. “I think he’ll do well in Gothenburg.”
Evertson is one of many great volunteers that Dea has worked with during his time in Waverly. Dea said the work they and elected officials have done is a sign of how important maintaining the parks and facilities is to the people of Waverly.
For a community this size, Dea said they’ve been able to accomplish quite a bit including the upcoming aquatic center, but that there is no slowing it down.
“We’re just busting at the seams,” Dea said.