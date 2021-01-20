Parks and recreation director reflects before leaving

“Hopefully I was able to help bridge the gap on just the physical nature of our parks (and) what we were trying to do,” Evertson said. “Especially with training, trees in the green space and a little bit of the recreational fields and stuff too. But that’s the biggest thing I coached him on was trees and green space.”

While Evertson said he was sad to see Dea go, he also is excited for him. Evertson said Dea has always been a hard worker for Waverly and very willing to learn new things. Dea also gave Evertson the freedom to do what he wants with the landscaping at Waverly parks.

“He’s just so accommodating and helpful, just from day one,” he said. “He didn’t seem concerned about the things I was doing and he wanted to help in any way he

could.”

Dea said the knowledge he received from Evertson helped him to receive this new position. While he is leaving, Dea hasn’t seen the last of Evertson. Evertson’s day job with the Nebraska Forestry puts him in Gothenburg often, which means the two will continue to work together on green space development in the future.