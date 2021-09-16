Parents attend school board meeting to discuss masks

WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.

The meeting, which was moved to Waverly High School’s library due to the potential for a high volume of visitors, had a normal agenda including a hearing for the 2021-22 budget, policy adjustments and usual board happenings.

The 40-or-so visitors weren’t there for those items. They were there to talk about masks, which has become a hot-button issue in the district since Aug. 7 when the district informed parents and staff that masks will be required for students under the age of 12 years old upon a recommendation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).

During the hour-long open forum portion of the meeting, 17 people spoke about the topic, with only one speaking for masks. One of those who spoke against masks, Angie Stara is a co-founder of the Facebook group “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids.”

Stara said in an email after the meeting, that the group›s goal, which was also discussed by members of the public during open forum, is “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”