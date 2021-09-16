Parents attend school board meeting to discuss masks

WAVERLY – Around 40 members of the district attended the District 145 Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 6.
The meeting, which was moved to Waverly High School’s library due to the potential for a high volume of visitors, had a normal agenda including a hearing for the 2021-22 budget, policy adjustments and usual board happenings.
The 40-or-so visitors weren’t there for those items. They were there to talk about masks, which has become a hot-button issue in the district since Aug. 7 when the district informed parents and staff that masks will be required for students under the age of 12 years old upon a recommendation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).
During the hour-long open forum portion of the meeting, 17 people spoke about the topic, with only one speaking for masks. One of those who spoke against masks, Angie Stara is a co-founder of the Facebook group “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids.”
Stara said in an email after the meeting, that the group›s goal, which was also discussed by members of the public during open forum, is “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”
On July 5, the school board passed an extension of an emergency resolution which allows Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the power to “develop rules and regulations deemed necessary for the government and health of the district’s students and devise any means as may seem best to secure regular attendance and progress of students at school.”
The emergency resolution was initially developed in April 2020. Worrell said back in July that at the advice of the district’s attorney, it made sense to extend the resolution to the 2021-22 school year.
“This allows us to do that in a way where I can make a decision for our district and we can move forward, probably quicker than we would if we had to wait for the next board meeting, or if we had to set up a special board meeting,” Worrell said.
The district’s Return to School plan was modified last month to require masks for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade due to the mask mandate implemented by (LLCHD) that began Aug. 26 and is scheduled to end on Sept. 30. In her speech, Stara requested that the district also lift their mask mandate for students of all ages that day as well.
“I do realize we are currently under a mask mandate from the county health department, but the minute that is lifted on September 30th, I expect our school district to do the same,” Stara said in her speech. “District 145 should offer a mask-optional school environment for all. Forcing children to cover their faces has gone on for way too long and it is time to stop.”
Stara, like many of the other members speaking against masks, implored the school board to give power back to elected officials like themselves
“Tonight I am simply insisting that you take back the decision-making power that you, the school board members, willfully handed over to the superintendent alone, and rescind the forced masking rule as soon as humanly possible,” Stara said.
Since the meeting, a recall petition was filed on Sept. 7 against School Board President Andy Grosshans by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff, a member of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group.
For more information on the recall is available in another article in this week’s edition of The Waverly News.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.