Panthers' rally comes up short

DAVID CITY The Blue River Softball team took on Boone Central in a home contest in David City on Aug. 31. The Panthers fell behind big early but rallied to make it a game in a 7-4 defeat.

In the first inning, Autumn Lindsley gave up a single to start the game. That was followed up by a strikeout and a fielder’s choice. Unfortunately, the Panthers were not able to work out of the inning with the next batter singling to left for the Cardinals and putting them ahead 1-0.

The score remained the same until the top of the third when Boone Central tacked on four more runs.

In the bottom half of the inning, Blue River went to work cutting into the deficit. After being walked, Meagan Jahde stole second and third. This put her in prime position to score on a flyout by Cassandra Ziemba.

Trailing 7-1 in the sixth, the Panthers were able to strike for three more runs. They came on back-to-back doubles by Lindsley and Rylie Carter and a flyout by Nicole Martensen scoring Camryn Kocian.

Leading the teams with two RBIs in the contest was Lindsley. Both Martensen and Cassandra Ziemba drove in one run apiece.

Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.