Pair of spectacular catches do in Mustangs at home

RAYMOND- It was a back and forth contest between Raymond Central and Auburn on the gridiron to open up District play on Sept. 23. Despite a great effort put up by Raymond Central, they fell to the Bulldogs 27-16 on two spectacular catches that went for touchdowns.

“I thought we put ourselves in a great position to win, but credit it them for making some great catches on some balls that were well defended,” Raymond Central Head Tony Kobza said. “I thought we showed heart and great effort. We were in it to the last minute. That’s where we got to learn to win these games and figure out how to make those plays.”

In the first quarter, it was tough sledding for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball. Auburn was able to put together a long scoring drive that was capped off by a one yard touchdown run and then they got a quarterback sack in the end zone for a safety.

After one quarter of action, Raymond Central found themselves down 8-0 to the Bulldogs.

The Mustangs were able to grab some momentum with a good drive to start the second quarter. It ended with Rylan Stover connecting on a 25 yard field goal to make it 8-3.

Auburn answered that scoring drive with another touchdown. The Bulldogs were able to throw a pass down the right sideline for 19 yards and a score that increased their edge out 15-3.

Raymond Central executed a perfect two minute drive by going to the air. The Mustangs put up six points when Stover completed a 32 yard pass to Isaak Fredrickson.

The extra point by Stover was also good, cutting Auburn’s lead down to 15-10 going into halftime.

With the football to start the second half, Raymond Central wasted no time moving the football down the field. From 13 yards out Stover found Fredrickson again for a score that gave the Mustangs their first lead at 16-15.

The defense for Raymond Central did a good job controlling the Bulldogs offense and had them looking for answers.

They got that answer when they came up with another big pass play of 39 yards that went for a touchdown. After missing the two point try, Auburn had a 21-16 lead going to the fourth quarter.

The score remained the same until late in the fourth when the Mustangs needed to put together a scoring drive. Instead, the Bulldogs stepped in front of a pass and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.

“We have not played from ahead at all this season,” Kobza said. “We talked tonight about starting fast and playing from ahead, which would be fun to do. I think what we have to do is cut out some of the mistakes early in the game, which would give us a better chance to not have to come from behind in the end.”

Completing 13 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns was Stover. Wyatt Jelinek threw three passes for 70 yards.

Pulling in nine catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns was Fredrickson and Jelinek caught three balls for 32 yards.

Defensively, Colby Den Hartog had 11 tackles and Mason Kreikemeier picked up nine. Getting eight tackles was Tyson Malousek and Carson Tice earned five.

Raymond Central will look for their first win since week one at Syracuse at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30. The Rockets defeated Falls City 30-8 in their last game.