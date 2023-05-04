NORTH BEND - The Raymond Central Boys and Girls Track Teams went up against a stiff competition field at the North Bend Invite on April 25. In both the boys and girls team standings, the Mustangs came in sixth place with 39 points for the girls and 37 points for the boys.

For the Raymond Central girls, Adely Heiss had one of the top finishes for them by getting second in the triple jump with a mark of 30-06.

Also taking silver with a jump of 15-07.25 was Madelyn Lubischer in the long jump. Back in fourth place was Heiss with a mark of 14-05 and Kamarin Simmons came in fifth after jumping 14-03.25.

Earning third place in the 100 meter dash was Madelyn Lubischer with a personal record time of 12.89. Coming in fifth was Taylor Kopeky by clocking a 13.19.

Kopecky picked up her second medal of the day in 200 meter dash where she raced to the finish line in a time of 27.28 to get third place.

In the hurdle events both Anya Yashenko and Madelyn Lubischer got a sixth place medal. Yashenko’s came in the 100 meter hurdles after posting a personal record time of 19.11 and Lubischer clocked a 53.04 in the 300 meter hurdles.

On the boys side, the Mustangs were led by Landon Lubischer in the mile. The sophomore ended up getting second with a personal record time of 4:57.11.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Landon Lubischer, Cole Dubas, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda earned silver by running an 8:50.53.

Medaling in two events on the day for Raymond Central was Reid Otto. He got fourth in the 300 hurdles by posting a 43.48 and third in the high jump after clearing 5-08.

Wyatt Svoboda continues to be a point scorer for the Mustangs in the middle distance events. This time he got third in the 400 meter dash after posting a 55.75.

Taking fourth in the 4x400 meter relay were Svoboda, Pete Nacke, Fredrickson and Otto clocking a 3:45.21.

Rounding out the scoring for Mustang boys in the long jump were Fredrickson and Dain Wilson. Picking up a fifth place medal was Fredrickson with a mark of 18-03.50 and Wilson came in sixth after jumping 18-02.

Winning the meet on the girls side was Bishop Neumann with 156 points. Wahoo took first for the boys with 134 points.