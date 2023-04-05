WAVERLY – Spectacular defense translated into two big wins for the Waverly boys soccer team on March 27 at Beatrice and March 30 against Lincoln Northwest at home. The Vikings knocked off the Orangemen 3-0 and then defeated the Falcons 5-0.

“We have a very strong defense and goalie,” Waverly Head Coach Jorge Zuniga said. “Ian Morehead and Tyler Brewer are the individuals fully in charge of the minute-to-minute decisions on the field. I get constant comments of how people in the stands can hear Tyler Brewer organizing our backline. We play a line of three in the back which requires high levels of communication, anticipation and coverage. We have been working hard this season with our backline to avoid ‘reactive behaviors’ but anticipate instead. Anticipation provides us with an additional safeguard.”

In the win over Northwest, Waverly had to fight going into a strong wind in the first half. Right before the break, Carson Brentlinger ended up with a goal that gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

Going into the wind in the second half, Waverly took advantage with four shots in the back of the net that extended their edge to five in the end. Great preparation for inopportune weather played a big factor in Waverly’s domination of Northwest in the second half.

“Playing under windy conditions is something we train and devote significant practice time to,” Zuniga said. “Obviously, discipline is a major component, but the biggest factor is related to motor control. The main issue during windy conditions for players is how fast their brains (i.e., motor cortex) can perform accurate calculations to identify the moving target (i.e., ball) and predicted landing of the ball so they can partially control it.”

Scoring one goal were Jaxon Kleinbeck, Kemper Reed, Brentlinger, Harrison Hosking and Jonny Martin. In the goal box, Ian Morehead played 70 minutes and had one save.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings traveled to play Beatrice. Right out of the gate, Waverly put up two goals and built a 2-0 lead at halftime. They tacked on another goal in the second half to extend their advantage to three goals in the end.

Picking up two goals and one on a bicycle kick was the senior, Reed. Tacking on the third goal of the match was Brentlinger. Assisting on one goal apiece were Jonny Martin and Reed.

Playing the first 70 minutes of the match in the goal was Morehead with three saves. Reece Bader was in the box for 10 minutes and had one stop.

The Vikings played at Norris on April 4. They end the week with a home matchup with Elkhorn at 4 p.m. on April 7.