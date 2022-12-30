Pages of the Past

50 Years Ago

(Dec. 8, 1972)

Mrs. Art Way of Ashland became the only woman Chamber of Commerce president in Nebraska last week and the first for Ashland in its entire history.

Mrs. Way had been active on the chamber, serving as retail committee chairman and was vice president last year. She succeeds John L. Reid. She also served last year on the Stir-Up committee.

Mrs. Way and her husband operate Art’s Floral on Ashland’s main street.

The new president plans to move the membership drive up from April to the last two weeks in January believing that it will be more effective with the committees given a chance to get started before a fourth of the year has passed.

Duane Dockweiler Jr., 16, of Cedar Bluffs, was seriously injured about noon Wednesday when a five-ton truck he was driving accidentally slid back- wards off the edge of a 300 foot cliff northwest of Cedar Bluffs crushing the cab with him in- side.

A Wahoo doctor reported that he suffered a concussion, fractured left knee and possible internal injuries and was being cared for in the hospital.

Saunders County Sheriff Joe Divis and his deputy, Blaine Doyle, intercepted a call for the Cedar Bluffs rescue unit while on business near Colon and they rushed to the scene of the accident in time to help bring young Dockweiler up the bank of the cliff along with rescue unit members from Cedar Bluffs.

He said that the boy’s father, Duane, and a brother, William, had loaded a car body on the rear of their 1950 Chevrolet F truck and had hauled it to a place high above the Platte River about two miles north of Cedar Bluffs and a quarter of a mile east.

The trio intended to dump the car body over the cliff and they backed their truck to the edge and the elder Dockweiler and son William were rocking the car body off the truck bed with Duane Jr. inside the cab when the soft earth gave way and the truck slid backwards.

Both the father and son William jumped from atop the truck, but Duane could not get out of the cab as it plunged over the edge crashing through the trees and smashing upside down below the edge of the cliff.

Other car bodies at the base of the cliff indicated that such dumping had been done at other times, said Divis.

The elder Dockweiler hurried to the nearest farm house to call for help, but found they did not have a telephone. He then hurried to the R.J. Pacena farm home to call the Cedar Bluffs rescue unit.

Divis estimated that he had run and walked nearly a mile and quarter to summon the Cedar Bluffs rescue unit. The unit rushed the young lad to the hospital in Wahoo. Neither the elder Dockweiler nor his son William suffered serious injury. The truck was considered a total wreck.

25 Years Ago

(Dec. 8, 1997)

It’s the stuff Christmas memories are made of. Children visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus...neighbors huddled around a live nativity scene singing carols...a living room full of people warming themselves next to the tree long lost friends meeting in the kitchen...and, of course, a large front yard a glow with seasonal lights and decorations. All of this, plus more, could be found at the Lorin and Nadine Racek farm south of Morse Bluff last Saturday night.

This was the 45th year that the Raceks have held an open house for the public to view their Christmas decorations and share a little seasonal cheer.

Nadine Racek said she estimates about 800 people stopped by their farm this year for the open house. She said this was slightly down from last year’s turnout of about 1,000.

Racek said it takes a lot of preparation to get ready for the open house. In addition to the numerous light displays in the yard, the Raceks also decorate the house and provide refreshments for their guests. For the past several years, a living nativity has also been presented by members of the community.

She said it can get pretty hectic trying to get everything ready.

“It’s crazy, but it’s just wonderful,” she said.

Racek, who may be known to some in the area as the “Kolache Lady,” said she and her husband started the open house as a way for friends to meet.

“We wanted to get the neighbors together for Christmas. The purpose is to be together,” she said.

Over the course of the last 45 years, neighbors from all over the county and state have come together. Some neighbor coming from as far away as Iowa.

The Wahoo girls basketball team did more than just win their first game of the season last week.

The warriors’ 43-38 victory over Fort Calhoun gave Wahoo Head Coach Linda Walker her first career win.

Walker’s coaching has steadily led to an improving Warrior basketball squad. The Warriors, now 1-5 on the season, cut down on turnovers, which has been their Achilles heel throughout the early part of the season for Wahoo.

“We just cut down on the turn- overs, and took better control of the ball,” Walker said.

The Warriors committed turn- overs early in the game and fell behind 11-7.

During the second period Wahoo only committed one turnover, which resulted with Wahoo claiming the halftime lead 21-16.

“We really didn’t make any changes (during the second period run),” Walker said. “We just were patient on offense, and really cut down on the turnovers.”

One change the Warriors did make was in their defense. The Wahoo defense kept the Pioneer offense of balance all evening by using three different defenses.

The Warriors started the game with man to man defense, before switching to a 2-3 and ultimately a 1-3-1 zone.

I think the 1-3-1 (zone defense) gave them (Fort Calhoun) the most trouble,” Walker said.

The ball control and alternating defenses, was enough to fight off Fort Calhoun in the second half.

The two teams played to a 22-22 draw in the half, giving the warriors their first overall and Capitol Conference victory of the season.

“It was just a well-balanced (scoring) game,” Walker said of her team’s first victory. “We got a great team effort.”

Seven Warriors scored during the contest led by Dani Taylor’s 17 point performance. The 17 points was a season high for the 5-foot-4 junior, who also led the team with five assists.

Kristy Malousek netted eight points to go along with her team-high five rebounds. Terra Bullock added five points to the winning cause. The Warriors’ 15 turnovers was a season low.

“The girls were really excited, this was our best game of the sea- son,” Walker said.

10 Years Ago

(Nov. 15, 2012)

The Saunders Medical Center Board of Trustees has opted to continue looking into the possibility of merging with Bryan Health Systems.

The board voted Dec. 17 to extend the deadline on a letter of intent with Bryan to continue working through the details.

SMC Chief Executive Officer Ken Archer explained that SMC first signed a 180-day letter of intent.

During that time, SMC officials were to work with representatives from Bryan to examine which different options SMC might have when it came to possible affiliation with Bryan.

At a special board meeting on Dec. 6, the SMC board decided to focus on one of those options, that of completing merger with Bryan.

In order to do that effectively, however, Bryan Representative Ken Foster said the two organizations would need more time. The original letter of intent was set to expire on Jan. 3.

At the SMC Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 17, the board approved a 90-day extension to the original agreement. That would shift the letter’s expiration date to April 3.

“That just gives us a little more time to explore this option and try to get answers to all the important questions,” said Foster.

Foster added that the ex- tension would also allow SMC time to bring the Saunders County Board of Supervisors up to speed on the affiliation exploration.

“This is something you’re going to need to work with them on at some point, and our thought is, it’s better to do that sooner rather than later,” added Archer.

The SMC Board of Trustees has agreed to as- sign a three-member sub- committee to work more extensively with the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.