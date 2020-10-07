Outdoor classroom breaks down school walls, opens up possibilities 

“It does transition back into the classroom when it’s time to go inside,” Kreifels said. “It just provides the opportunity for just joy, and the relationship that continues between the child and the teacher as they move back into the walls of the school.”

This school year, the classroom has been helpful for COVID-19 purposes and ensuring students aren’t exposed to other classes during recess.

The classroom is also open to the public. According to Kreifels, they have had boy scouts, girl scouts and a few other groups utilize the space. He’s even held his child’s birthday party at the classroom.

Kreifel said that his favorite part is not only seeing students’ perspectives change but also seeing the student connect what they are learning in school to real life.

“Giving kids an opportunity to see that learning doesn’t happen just in school,” Kreifels said. “And that science isn’t something made up in school. It’s something that happens in real life and now we’re just giving you a lens to see that in real world context.”

Stukenholtz said that the classroom will never stop changing and to Kreifels it will never stop providing students an alternative way to receive an education.

“We’re not just trying to get them to think outside the box,” Kreifels said. “We’re actually trying to get them to think outside of walls and apply some different types of concepts and creative thinking.”