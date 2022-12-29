Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

People in the Waverly and Lincoln area were relying on candles and blankets to make it through the night on Monday, when electricity was gone due to the winter storm.

Well over half of Lincoln and almost all of Waverly was affected by the power outage, according to Harold Simmons of Lincoln Electric Service.

Simmons said that early in the evening about 15,000 people were without power, since the heavy ice caused power lines to snap. But the problems compounded around 9 p.m., when two transmission lines that provide power to the area went out. This problem lasted for about 45 minutes, and power came back, but at 10:30, power again went out, and wasn’t restored until around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Simmons said that LES had crews working around the clock trying to restore power, but added that with so many individual problems in such a widespread area, it was going to take until Wednesday to restore power to everyone. Altogether LES had over 200 employees and about 32 private contractor employees, working through Monday night and Tuesday to restore power.

Winning numbers were selected for the first monthly Waverly Lottery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Fewer tickets were sold in this first month than had been originally expected, according to Larry Nedrow of the Lottery Advisory Committee.

Altogether, 18,065 tickets were purchased at the 43 outlets in Lincoln, Waverly, Greenwood and Ashland. Fifty thousand tickets had been printed, and members of the committee had stated at the beginning of December that they expected to sell them all.

Nedrow said that they will “have to do a better job of marketing” in the upcoming months.

Mayor Dean Burcham selected the winning ticket numbers in the Waverly City Offices as television crews from Omaha and Lincoln filmed the event Wednesday afternoon. The first place winning number is 11256, and will receive 25% of the sales, or $4,516.25. Second place went to number 04218, who will receive 20%, or $3,613; third place was number 01786, who receives 10%, or $1,806.50; fourth and fifth places went to 07194 and 13627, and both will receive 5%, or $903.25.

30 Years Ago (1992)

It was slip-slide-and-away for motorists heading back to work after the long Christmas weekend as freezing rains turned area roads lethal by early Monday morning.

The icy roads contributed to the traffic death of a Lincoln man near Raymond, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Harlan Cashatt, 58, of Lincoln, died Monday afternoon after the 1990 Ford pickup truck he was driving went off Raymond Road near NW 98th St., the patrol said. Cashatt apparently lost control of the vehicle on the ice.

He had been eastbound on Raymond Road when he failed to complete a curved turn in the road, his truck plunging into the ditch on the southside of the road, Patrol Spokesman Jeff Hanson said.

Cashatt’s wife, Dorothy Cashatt, 52, who was a passenger in the truck, sustained head and facial injuries and was taken to Lincoln General Hospital’s Trauma Center Monday night, where she was listed in serious condition.

Lancaster County Sheriff Tom Casady said that five accidents had resulted in injuries to seven people on county roads by mid-day Tuesday and that there had been “Untold dozens of cars off in ditches.”

Raymond Central had a little trouble getting their engines started after a 10-day lay-off, but were hitting on all cylinders for an 18-point fourth quarter that propelled them to an eight-point win at Arlington last Tuesday.

The 47-39 win over the Lady Eagles gave the Lady Mustangs a clean sweep of an all-conference slate going into this week’s holiday tournament at Wahoo Neumann High School.

20Years Ago (2002)

The heavier, more experienced wrestlers came through again for Raymond Central, but not quite enough as the Mustangs fell to North Bend 51-23 in a dual Dec. 17.

The Mustangs picked up wins from two seniors, two sophomores and a junior, but lost five straight in the middle weights, four coming against upperclassman from North Bend.

A battle of over water has delayed Willard Giebenrath’s effort to turn 30 acres into a housing development northwest of Waverly.

Julie Burns said neighbors like her are voicing their concerns about the water supply and quality in that specific area that could be harmed by the building of new houses.

Underlying the water issue is the threat of litigation against Giebenrath, who said he feels all the trouble really isn’t about water.

Lyle Loth, Giebenrath’s engineer from ESP in Lincoln, said a comment from Burns in an earlier meeting with the involved parties indicated perhaps the issue wasn’t strictly about water, either.

“We did ask Mrs. Burns specifically that if the test-well pumping would satisfy her engineer would she withdraw her objection, and she indicated she would not,” Loth said.

Burns said she felt that her response was misinterpreted, and that more than likely, the situation could be resolved if the tests passed geological interpretations from Olsson & Associates, an engineering firm in Lincoln.

Giebenrath has been seeking approval from the various councils and committees in order to proceed with his development, which if completed, will involve 14-single family lots and a pond. Lincoln city council approval is needed because the land is within a mile-limit set by the city.

Giebenrath’s land is located just northwest of the 70th and Waverly Road intersection.

“The Waverly aquifer or reservoir is under Waverly and extends to the west and probably includes all of his property,” Dekalb said, referring to Giebenrath. “But ground water in Lancaster County is very irregular, and as you go north and west of waverly, when you get to his property for example, you run a higher and higher risk for potential salt water intrusion.” That is why more testing will be conducted, Burns said.

10 Years Ago (2012)

A blizzard covered the area with as much as 10 inches of snow on Dec. 19 and 20.

Lancaster County received as many as six inches of snowfall, compared to 10 inches in parts of Saunders County and five inches in parts of Cass County, according to the National Weather Service.

School was canceled on Dec. 20 and 21 for Raymond Central and District 145 schools because of the storm. Power outages and a water main break were reported in Ceresco, where a shelter was set up for those without power.

Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller said power outages continued into the weekend. Miller said on Dec. 21 that OPPD had hoped to have all power restored by Dec. 23

Miller noted that Ceresco was among the communities suffering the most persistent outages in the county.

Three players scored in double figures as the Mustangs reversed a first-quarter deficit to take down Yutan 53-41 on Dec. 18.

Bryn Matulka led the Mustangs with 12 points, 11 assists and four steals, Callie Christensen added 10 points and seven rebounds and Josie Ang scored 10 points to deal Yutan its second loss of the season.