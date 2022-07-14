Otters take home five first place finishes at Fremont Invite

FREMONT- In their second meet of the season, the Wahoo Otters were able to put together a fantastic performance at the Fremont Swim Meet on June 28 at the Fremont YMCA. In total, the Otters had six first place finishes and lots of athletes who came in second and third place as well.

“I am super proud of all the kids that wake up each morning to come to practice,” Otters Head Coach Andrea Woita said. “Their hard work has definitely paid off and it was fun to see them all have fun and compete. Last night we went to Fremont and there were 9 teams that were there. It was an amazing experience to swim in their indoor YMCA facility. We did very well again bringing home lots of ribbons.”

Leading the Otters with two first place finishes in the 8 and under division was Samuel Fritsch in the back stroke and the free. His time in the backstroke was 40.75 and then he posted a 20.03 in the free.

He was also a part of the 8 and under Medley Relay with Macy Woita, Will Spreeman, and Henry Waggoner that came in first place with a time of 1:58.38.

Taking the other three first place finishes for the Otters were Avaha Bowers, Alivia Shada, and Zayne Keslar. Bowers took gold in the 11/12 back with a time of 40.75, Shada got first in the 9/10 fly by clocking a 19.90, and Keslar was the champ of the 8 and under free by posting a 25.53.

Earning three second place finishes for the Otters was Veronica Fritsch. In 15-18 intermediate she posted a 1:13.46, swam a 33.31 in the 15-18 backstroke, and helped the 15-18 medley relay of Mackenzie Chadwell, Micah Hardy, and Henry Woita come in second in a time of 2:15.87.

Chadwell was the only other 15-18 competitor to get second in an individual event. She swam a 27.32 in the free.

On top of getting second in the medley relay, the 8 and under, 11/12 and the 13/14 free relay teams were able to take silver. Will Spreeman, Samuel Fritsch, Macy Woita, and Henry Waggoner swam a 2:00.28 in the 8 and under division, Lily Woita, Avah Bowers, Piper Rustemeier, and Matthias Fritsch finished in 2:26.46 in the 13/14 age group and Gabe Fritsch, Micah Hardy, Henry Woita, and Zayne Keslar clocked a 1:55.78 in the 13/14 division.

In the intermediate event, both Samuel Fritsch and Keslar got silver. Samuel Fritsch swam a 2:07.86 in the 8 and under division and Keslar came through in 1:04.94 in the 13/14 age group.

Keslar two more second place finishes in the 13/14 fly and back where he clocked a 28.35 and a 31.94.

The final silver medal performance from the meet came from Alivia Shada in the 9/10 breast. She finished in a time of 23.36.

This week the Otters will be competing in the Blair Invite at 9 a.m. on July 16. The rest of the results from the Fremont Invite can be found below.

Fremont Swim Invite

8U Intermediate- Will Spreeman 4th place, 2:49.21 and Macy Woita 5th place, 3:09.29; 9/10 Intermediate- Alivia Shada 6th place, 1:48; 11/12 Intermediate- Avah Bowers 5th place, 1:33.19 and Matthias Fritsch 5th place, 1:35.44; 13/14 Intermediate- Gabe Fritsch 4th place, 1:12.35; 15-18 Intermediate- Mackenzie Chadwell 3rd place, 1:14.21; 8 and under medley relay- Izzy, Emma, Marty, and Cecilia 3rd place, 2:39.18; 9/10 medley relay- Alijah, Ben, August, and Alijah 4th place, 1:39.56; Matthias, Lydia, Lily, and Julia 4th place, 3:11.13; 13/14 medley relay- Gabe, Cameron, Zayne, and Xander 4th place, 2:31.71; 8 and under free relay- Izzy, Emma, Marty, and Cecilia, 2:39.18; Alijah, Ben, August, and Alijah 6th place, 1:44.19; Addison, Lydia, Julia, and Addison sixth place, 2:58.90; Cameron, Ashtyn, Natalie, and Xander 6th place, 2:31.25; 8 and under free- Henry Waggoner 5th place, 27.15; 11/12 free- Lily Woita sixth place, 36.63 and Matthias Fritsch, 35.72; 13/14 free- Gabe Fritsch 4th place, 29.28 and Micah Hardy 5th place, 30.47; 8 and underfly- Marty Woita 4th place, 34.33 and Will Spreeman 5th place, 39.44; 9/10 fly- Ben Spreeman 4th place, 24.22; 11/12 fly- Lilly Woita 3rd place, 43.01 and Piper Rustemeier 5th place 46.54; 13/14 fly- Micah Hardy 4th place, 31.24 and Henry Woita 6th place, 37.91; 15-18 fly- Veronica Fritsch 4th place, 33.71; 8 and under back- Macy Woita 5th place, 29.95; 11/12 back- Piper Rustemeier 5th place, 46.92; 13/14 back- Gabe Fritsch 3rd place, 35.34; 15/18 back- Mackenzie Chadwell 3rd place, 33.96; 8 and under breast- Izzy Gregg 6th place, 35.53, Will Spreeman 3rd place, 29.47, Samuel Fritsch 5th place, 37.44, Marty Woita 6th place, 39.44; 9/10 breast- Ben Spreeman 3rd place, 26.56 and August Waggoner 5th place, 27.28; 11/12 breast- Avah Bowers 5th place, 50.10, Addison Gregg 6th place, 51.13, Matthias Fritsch 3rd place, 57.92; 13/14 breast- Gabe Fritsch 3rd place, 37.97 and Micah Hardy 5th place, 40.40; 15/18 breast- Veronica Fritsch 3rd place, 38.69.