Organizers anticipate donations to pick up

WAHOO – Donations to the 2020 VFW Christmas Drive made over the Thanksgiving weekend surpassed the amount received in recent years, but need has also increased at this point, according to organizers.
“This is not surprising with the current economic climate and struggles,” said Jason Libal, one of the organizers. “Typically, the donations really pick up after Thanksgiving weekend. We hope this trend continues as we anticipate a high need again this year. Such donations are critical to cover this need.”
For the 58th consecutive year, the 2020 VFW Christmas Drive will help make Christmas a little brighter for some families in Saunders County. The volunteer event is under the direction of coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal.
The goal is to again deliver bags of toys and food baskets to more than 200 families throughout the county. This year’s delivery date is scheduled for Dec. 19. Libal reminded recipients to make sure they are home on the afternoon of Dec. 19.
“Deliveries will not be held outside of the Saturday afternoon. Thus, it is critical that recipients are home,” he said.
Those who would like to be considered for a delivery are encouraged to contact the Libals directly at 402-429-8933 and/or return the registration forms that were distributed throughout the county. The drive will accept names until Dec. 16.
All of the deliveries on Dec. 19 will be made by volunteers, just as they have been done for the past 58 years.
“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” Libal said. ”Once again, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization will play a pivotal role in this year’s drive. It is truly amazing that this organization has held their support for the drive for almost 60 years. We continue to look forward to this partnership in the future. Without their support, we could not sustain this drive.”
Donations of toys, quilts and warm apparel are also being accepted.
Donations may be mailed to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68003; the Wahoo Newspaper, 564 N. Broadway Street, Wahoo, NE 68066; FirstBank Nebraska, 201 E. Fifth Street, Wahoo, NE 68066.
Donors may remain anonymous. A list of recent donors is published below.
