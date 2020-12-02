Organizers anticipate donations to pick up

WAHOO – Donations to the 2020 VFW Christmas Drive made over the Thanksgiving weekend surpassed the amount received in recent years, but need has also increased at this point, according to organizers.

“This is not surprising with the current economic climate and struggles,” said Jason Libal, one of the organizers. “Typically, the donations really pick up after Thanksgiving weekend. We hope this trend continues as we anticipate a high need again this year. Such donations are critical to cover this need.”

For the 58th consecutive year, the 2020 VFW Christmas Drive will help make Christmas a little brighter for some families in Saunders County. The volunteer event is under the direction of coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal.

The goal is to again deliver bags of toys and food baskets to more than 200 families throughout the county. This year’s delivery date is scheduled for Dec. 19. Libal reminded recipients to make sure they are home on the afternoon of Dec. 19.

“Deliveries will not be held outside of the Saturday afternoon. Thus, it is critical that recipients are home,” he said.