Only one contested race for county supervisor seats

WAHOO – Only one of the four seats up for election in the Saunders County Board of Supervisors has more than one candidate on the ballot.

In District 7, which includes the southeastern and south central part of the county and areas up to the city of Ashland, Frank Albrecht of Valparaiso is facing Don Divis of Ceresco.

Incumbent Albrecht has served one term as a supervisor. He works for the State of Nebraska and is a veteran of the Nebraska Air National Guard.

Divis, the challenger, has worked in law enforcement, agriculture and has been a small business owner.

The other districts on the ballot have only one candidate each. In District 1, David Lutton is running for reelection. Bill Reece is the only candidate in District 3, which is currently served by Craig Bruenig, who has opted not to seek another term. The District 5 candidate is John Smaus of Prague, who is the incumbent. He does not face a challenger on the ballot.

Albrecht and Divis were given a list of questions from the Wahoo Newspaper to give voters an idea of their views on various issues in the county. Their answers are listed below.

What is your background?

ALBRECHT: I grew up on a small farm with crops and livestock. I served in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 29 years and retired from that in 2015. I worked for Lower Platte North Natural Resources District for seven years, Nebraska Game and Parks for just under 20 years, and I’m now at the Nebraska Department of Transportation as an environmental project manager. I am also a small business owner.

DIVIS: I am a lifelong resident of Saunders County. I graduated from Wahoo Public and received a B.A. from Midland Lutheran College. I have been employed in public service, beginning as a 911 operator in high school and then working full-time at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department while attending college. After graduating college, I began my career with the Nebraska Department of Corrections and Nebraska Parole. Retiring after 37 years of service, I am currently working at Frontier Cooperative in Ceresco. I have also been the owner and operator of the Wigwam Café for eight years and am the current owner of Divis Pyrotechnics.

Why are you running for county supervisor in District 7?

ALBRECHT: Yes, I will be completing my first term as a county supervisor at the end of the year and would like your vote for a second term. I’m a conservative republican and want to keep a common-sense approach to managing the county’s needs, unlike what is happening at the federal level with this Biden administration.

DIVIS: I have always believed in community service. It began with my parents Joe Divis, a five-term sheriff and past state fire marshal, and Suzy Divis, past business owner in Wahoo. I dedicated my career to ensuring the health and safety of the public. Upon retirement from the State, I wanted to continue to serve the community and improve the quality of life for my family and others. I believe becoming a county supervisor would give me that opportunity.

Growth is happening in the county and is expected to continue. How should the supervisors handle long-term planning for the county to balance residential development interest with the county’s agricultural roots?

ALBRECHT: We balance this with proper zoning regulations and a solid comprehensive plan. Both are very important, and we need to continue to work this balance to avoid conflicts, allow for growth and protect farm ground.

DIVIS: As residential development increases throughout the county, we need to ensure that our infrastructure is able to support the development. Careful review of proposed developments will be needed so that the necessary roads and bridges are able to adequately address the development’s needs. This also includes consideration of other support structures from nearby communities, such as fire departments and law enforcement that will be needed to ensure the safety of the residents.

Discussion has taken place regarding broadband access throughout the county. How can the county be involved with making internet access available to all, especially the county’s more rural areas?

ALBRECHT: The county can assist with planning and possible funding assistance.

DIVIS: With the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (LB388), followed by its amendment (LB1144), we have the opportunity to have funding for the development of rural broadband. The county can be directly involved in the process of this development by assisting in the coordination between internet providers and political sub-divisions in order to improve broadband connectivity. The county can be instrumental in assisting in the acquisition of funding for the deployment of the required infrastructure that provides essential internet service.

The supervisors kept the levy the same for 2023, but the increase in property valuations for most of the county means those taxpayers will still be paying more. How can the county work within the existing system to lessen the burden on property owners?

ALBRECHT: The valuation increases were part of a required step by the county assessor that has to follow state statutes (using comparable sales in the county to set the values). We discussed lowering the levy but decided that due to the cost of the new 911 radio system, we would need to use that increased funding for that project.

DIVIS: Although the current board has kept the levy the same for 2023, this doesn’t mean that future board members couldn’t consider lowering it in the future. Weighing in factors that include the increase of property valuations, and ensuring that the budgetary needs of the county are being met, consideration of future levies should be adjusted, which could then provide some relief to the property owners of the county.

The supervisors recently voted to update the county’s 911 emergency radio system. One of the problems with the county’s current system is that maintenance has been poor. How should the county deal with this? Wait until the new system is installed? And how should it prioritize maintenance to get the most life out of the new system?

ALBRECHT: We will continue to use the existing system with some repairs to get us through until the new system is implemented. We discussed at length and have voted to move forward with the new, state of the art, 911 radio system update. The new system is very expensive, and we plan to use the ARPA funds, the inheritance tax funds and the money from the increased valuations to fund the majority of the new 911/first responder system. It’s a big price tag, but saving lives is a priority.

DIVIS: The 911 system should have been updated for several years. It’s unfortunate that the delay in the decision has cost Saunders County taxpayers additional money. As of now, we continue to need an effective 911 system that will meet our current needs. Even though a new system is in our future, if this requires repairing the current system, then it is essential to pay those expenses. With the knowledge of the anticipated maintenance to the new system, it will be much easier to establish the budgetary needs and address those concerns and build it into future county budgets. This will prevent the county from falling into a similar situation of a failing 911 communications system in the future.

What are other key issues in Saunders County at this time? How will you deal with them?

ALBRECHT: With the proximity of Lincoln and Omaha, we need to be ready for the additional growth. Solid roads and public safety are paramount. Wise use of taxpayer money is always at the top.

DIVIS: With AltEn being a significant environmental issue within Saunders County, we should not ignore or neglect the needs of our community. We need to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our citizens and land. The state agencies are currently involved, and we should offer assistance and cooperation with those entities to ensure that Saunders County citizens are represented and protected in the process. Participating in meetings and committees is essential in resolving this issue, and I hope to be active in those processes.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com