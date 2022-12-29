 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On the Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 29

Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.

Robot Rumble, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.

Bingo, Greenwood Public Library, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

District 145 Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.

Lincoln Food Bank, Waverly Community Center, 3 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Overeaters Anonymous, Every Tuesday, Ceresco Village hall, 2 p.m.

Senior Lunch, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eagle, 12 p.m.

Alvo Village Board meeting, fire barn, 7:30 p.m.

Raymond Village Board meeting, Raymond Fire Hall, 7 p.m.

