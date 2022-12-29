On the Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 29
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Robot Rumble, Greenwood Public Library, 2 p.m.
Bingo, Greenwood Public Library, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
District 145 Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Lincoln Food Bank, Waverly Community Center, 3 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Overeaters Anonymous, Every Tuesday, Ceresco Village hall, 2 p.m.
Senior Lunch, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eagle, 12 p.m.
Alvo Village Board meeting, fire barn, 7:30 p.m.
Raymond Village Board meeting, Raymond Fire Hall, 7 p.m.