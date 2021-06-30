Old-fashioned fun returns for Wahoo Fourth

WAHOO – Hot dogs will be on the grill and old-fashioned games lined up at Smith Park. Kids will be decked out in red, white and blue and so will their bikes and trikes. Fireworks will be ready to go.

Wahoo will celebrate Independence Day as they have for years and years, with festivities and fireworks.

The day starts with food at Smith Park, sponsored by VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 4502. Hot dogs, chips and drinks are on the menu.

The traditional Kiddie Parade will line up at the Wahoo Vets Club prior to the 12 p.m. start. This event has been sponsored by the Wahoo Eagles Club for many years.

There are games a-plenty lined up in the afternoon. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will host special games and activities from 12 to 5 p.m. At 1 p.m., the old-fashioned games will begin at Smith Park, sponsored by the Wahoo Lion’s Club.

After a chance to relax and eat supper, the fireworks finale will begin at Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be provided by Divis Pyrotechnics of Wahoo, which has been lighting the sky for Independence Day in Wahoo for nearly six decades.