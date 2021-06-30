Old-fashioned fun returns for Wahoo Fourth

WAHOO – Hot dogs will be on the grill and old-fashioned games lined up at Smith Park. Kids will be decked out in red, white and blue and so will their bikes and trikes. Fireworks will be ready to go.
Wahoo will celebrate Independence Day as they have for years and years, with festivities and fireworks.
The day starts with food at Smith Park, sponsored by VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 4502. Hot dogs, chips and drinks are on the menu.
The traditional Kiddie Parade will line up at the Wahoo Vets Club prior to the 12 p.m. start. This event has been sponsored by the Wahoo Eagles Club for many years.
There are games a-plenty lined up in the afternoon. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will host special games and activities from 12 to 5 p.m. At 1 p.m., the old-fashioned games will begin at Smith Park, sponsored by the Wahoo Lion’s Club.
After a chance to relax and eat supper, the fireworks finale will begin at Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m. The fireworks will be provided by Divis Pyrotechnics of Wahoo, which has been lighting the sky for Independence Day in Wahoo for nearly six decades.
Two years ago, organizers moved the fireworks to Lake Wanahoo to take advantage of the open skies and beautiful area. Last year, the entire event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lower Platte North Natural Resource District (LPNNRD) has waived its required park permit on the east side of the lake for the fireworks show. If you enter on the west side, you will need a permit to enter.
Designated parking areas will be marked on the east side of the lake and LPNNRD staff will assist motorists as they attempt to find a spot. After the fireworks show, local law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel will manage traffic flow.
The LPNNRD notes there will be prime seating on the disc golf course and the trails on the lake’s east side. They suggest bringing lawn chairs to the event. Boats will be allowed on the water, and all nighttime boating regulations will be enforced. The trail across the breakwater levy will be closed during the day as Divis Prytotechnics sets up the fireworks.
No personal fireworks are allowed at Lake Wanahoo. Anyone who violates this ban will be ticketed immediately and their fireworks will be confiscated.
