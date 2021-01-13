Ohnoutka remains undefeated, Cavs finish fourth at meet

WILBER – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team finished fourth after competing at the Wilber-Clatonia Duals on Saturday.

The Cavaliers defeated Norfolk Catholic via a tiebreaker after being deadlocked at 36 each after eight contested matches. They also scored a 48-27 victory over Wakefield.

The Cavaliers were defeated in dual action against Logan View (12-49), Wilber-Clatonia (35-42) and Milford (10-61).

Sophomore Aaron Ohnoutka remained undefeated on the season with five more victories at the Saturday invitational. He wrestled twice and won by a 6-0 decision and a 12-1 major decision. Ohnoutka improved to 20-0 on the season.

Junior Sam Vrana also had a great day on Saturday finishing with four wins against just one loss in five contested matchups. Vrana’s record stands at 17-4.

126-pound junior Josh Urlacher battled his way to a 3-2 finish at the meet and improved his record to 12-6 this season.

Sophomore Max Lautenschlager improved to 15-6 after posting three wins against two losses while wrestling at 132.